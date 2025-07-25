Friday, July 25, 2025 | 10:51 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mukul Agrawal portfolio smallcap stock soars 12%; zooms 87% from April low

Shares of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem hit a 52-week high of ₹1,139, as they surged 12 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market.

Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem stock hits new 52-week high on Friday.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 25 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

Shares of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem hit a 52-week high of ₹1,139, as they surged 12 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market. A sharp surge in stock price after the company reported healthy earnings for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26).
 
The stock price of the smallcap specialty chemicals surpassed its previous high of ₹1,101.40 touched on September 25, 2024. It has zoomed by 87 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹610 hit on April 7, 2025.
 
At 09:40 AM; Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem was trading 10 per cent higher at ₹1,119.15, as compared to 0.35 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex. 
 
 

Q1 results - Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem

 
For the April to June 2025 quarter (Q1FY26), Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem reported 33.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated profit after tax at ₹6.65 crore. Revenue from operations grew 10.8 per cent at ₹116.86 crore. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) grew 37.4 per cent YoY at ₹17.33 crore; margins improvement 280 bps at 14.8 per cent.
 
The company manufactures Structure Directing Agents (SDA), Phase Transfer Catalysts, Electrolyte Salts for Super Capacitor Batteries and Pharma & Agro Intermediates and Specialty Chemicals. 

Trends in specialty chemicals landscape

 
The Indian chemical industry got advantage vs China due to Trust deficit between China and the US; stringent environmental regulations since 2015 and large-scale shutdowns in China; customers preference to de-risk the supply chain led to China+1 policy; geopolitical shift after the outbreak of Covid-19 and increased cost of labour.
 
With an increasing awareness of the ill effects of certain chemicals on humans and the environment, there is a growing trend in the chemicals industry to shift towards what is known as “green” chemicals or more accurately sustainable chemistry.
 
Meanwhile, China holds 39% share in the global chemical industry of which exportable specialty chemicals accounts for ~15-17 per cent while India accounts for merely 1-2 per cent indicating widespread opportunity. The spillover impact of China’s declining competitiveness has set the stage for India to intensify its effort to capture larger market share, the company said. 
 
Meanwhile, during FY 25, one of the major products of the company SDA (Structure Directing Agents) saw moderation in offtake from its major export destination which is China. Due to higher adoption of LNG Powered trucks by Chinese companies, the company saw substantial decline in SDA demand from Chinese consumers.
 
Further, the Group will be entering into the commercial phase of new products in FY 26 and offtake of new products will be crucial for improvement of business risk profile, Crisil Ratings said in its rationale.
 

Mukul Mahavir Agrawal holds over 1 per cent holding in Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem 

 
Investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal held 300,000 equity shares or 1.28 per cent stake in Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem at the end of June 2025 quarter, the shareholding pattern data shows.
 
Mukul Agrawal held NIL or less than 1 per cent holding in the company at the end of March 2025 quarter, the data shows.
 
According to information available, Mukul Mahavir Agrawal holds over 1 per cent stake in other notable listed companies, including BSE, Neuland Laboratories, Radico Khaitan, Nuvama Wealth Management, PTC Industries and LT Foods. 
 

First Published: Jul 25 2025 | 10:18 AM IST

