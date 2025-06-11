UBL to Radico Khaitan: Alcohol stocks decline after excise duty hike report

Shares of Indian alcohol beverage makers plunged in Wednesday's trade on reports that the Maharashtra government approved a hike in excise duty.

Allied Blenders & Distillers shares fell as much as 6.2 per cent while United Spirits tumbled 6.19 per cent during market opening. Shares of Radico Khaitan and United Breweries fell 3.04 per cent and 1.55 per cent, respectively. Tilaknagar Industries shares were lower by 1.92 per cent.

As of 10:00 AM, Allied Blenders shares were down 2.55 per cent and United Spirits was lower by 6 per cent, compared to a 0.13 per cent rise in the benchmark Nifty50.

Maharashtra hikes excise duty on IMFL The government of Maharashtra approved a hike in excise duty on Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), country liquor, and imported alcohol, according to a report by The Indian Express. To expand the state’s revenue base, the government also cleared the introduction of a new category, Maharashtra Made Liquor (MML). The tax on India-made foreign liquor have increased by 50 per cent from three times the manufacturing cost to 4.5 times. The duty on country liquor has also gone up from ₹180 to ₹205 per proof litre. Maharashtra, the home of India's financial centre, Mumbai, is one of the biggest markets for alcohol. The state consumes about 10 per cent of IMFL volumes of India and is likely to be around 20 per cent for United Spirits, according to reports.

Karnataka currently levies the highest liquor taxes in the country, with an 83 per cent cess on the actual price. Maharashtra Made Liquor introduced The newly announced Maharashtra Made Liquor (MML) category aims to fill the pricing gap between country liquor and IMFL, the report said. This will be made from grain-based alcohol, and only products manufactured and registered within the state will qualify for this category. MML will have a country liquor tax structure, but will only be sold through FL-2 and FL-3 licensees. This could potentially generate up to ₹3,000 crore in additional revenue.