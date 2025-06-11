Home / Markets / News / Ganga Bath Fittings makes solid D-Street debut; shares list at 20% premium

Ganga Bath Fittings shares listed at ₹59 per share on NSE SME, reflecting a premium of 20 per cent over the issue price of ₹49 per share

share market, trading
Ganga Bath Fittings is engaged in manufacturing and supplying bathroom accessories
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 10:20 AM IST
Ganga Bath Fittings listing today: Shares of Ganga Bath Fittings made a solid stock market debut on the NSE SME platform on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. The company's stock listed at ₹59 per share, up over 20 per cent from the issue price of ₹49 per share.
 
The listing price of Ganga Bath Fittings was significantly above the grey market estimates. Ahead of listing, unlisted shares of Ganga Bath Fittings were trading at ₹47, a discount of ₹2, in the grey market, according to sources tracking unofficial markets.  Post listing, the stock trading was at ₹56.05, down 5 per cent from the listing price and 14.4 per cent up from the issue price.   Read Stock Market Updates Today LIVE

Ganga Bath Fittings IPO details

Ganga Bath Fittings IPO was a fresh issue of 6.66 million equity shares to raise ₹32.65 crore. There was no offer for sale (OFS) component. Ganga Bath Fittings shares offered in the price band of ₹46-49 with a lot size of 3,000 shares, received bids for 1,07,40,000 shares against the 66,63,000 shares offered, resulting in an oversubscription of 1.61 times by the end of the subscription period, showed NSE data.
 
Ganga Bath Fittings IPO was available for subscription from Wednesday, June 4, 2025, till Friday, June 6, 2025. The basis of allotment was finalised on Monday, June 9, 2025. 
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company aims to utilise ₹20.13 crore from the net issue proceeds to purchase equipment or machinery, ₹5.32 crore for repayment or prepayment of certain borrowings availed by the company, and ₹2.70 crore for working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.   ALSO READ | Samay Project IPO opens on June 16: Check price band, lot size, key dates
 
Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. Jawa Capital Services is the sole book-running lead manager.

About Ganga Bath Fittings

Incorporated in 2018, Ganga Bath Fittings is engaged in manufacturing and supplying bathroom accessories including but not limited to bath fittings items such as CP taps and their parts, showers, bath accessories, Sanitary wear, ABS Showers, ABS Health faucet, ABS Taps, ABS Accessories, PTMT Taps, Door Handles, Bathroom Vanities, Bathroom Sinks, SS Showers, Shower Drains, SS Channel Drainer etc. It also manufactures customised components based on customer specifications. The company has a network of over 2,500 distributors across India. 

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

