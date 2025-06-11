Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 09:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trent & 6 others to trade ex-date for dividend, rights issue on June 12

Dividend stocks: Tata Chemicals has declared a final dividend of ₹11 per share, Trend ₹5, Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments ₹1, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company ₹0.85 and Avantel ₹0.2

Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 9:46 AM IST

Dividend stocks: Tata Chemicals, Trent, and five other stocks will trade ex-date on Thursday, June 12, 2025, after the respective company declared dividend and rights issues. Investors should note that the ex-date and record date for these stocks are the same, making them a key focus in today’s market.

Shares trading ex-date for dividend

Tata Chemicals has declared a final dividend of ₹11 per share, Trent ₹5, Swastik Safe Deposit & Investments ₹1, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company ₹0.85 and Avantel ₹0.2, according to corporate action data on BSE.  
 
A final dividend is the last dividend paid by a company for a financial year, declared after the annual financial results are finalised.
 
 
Meanwhile, JK Lakshmi Cement has declared a dividend of ₹6.5. 
 
A dividend is a portion of a company’s profit that is paid out to shareholders, usually in the form of cash or additional shares.

Rights issue 

Ethos proposed a rights issue of 22,77,250 shares of the face value ₹10 each for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹409 crore on rights basis. Eligible shareholders will receive the benefit in the ratio of 4:43 which means shareholders will get four shares for every 43 shares held on the record date. 
 
The ex-date marks the day a stock starts trading without the eligibility for dividends, bonus shares, stock splits, or rights issues. This means that investors who purchase the stock on or after the ex-date will not be entitled to these benefits. To be eligible, an investor must hold the stock before the ex-date. However, the final list of beneficiaries for dividends, stock splits, or rights issues is prepared by the company based on shareholders recorded at the close of the record date.

Will investors be eligible to receive dividends, stock splits, or bonus shares if they purchase shares on the ex-date or record date?

No, they won’t be eligible for dividends, stock splits, or bonus shares if they buy the stock on the ex-date or record date. To qualify, one must purchase the shares at least one trading day before the ex-date, due to the T+1 settlement cycle in India.

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 9:35 AM IST

