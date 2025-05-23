Honasa Consumer shares fly 14% on Q4 results; check details here

Honasa Consumer share price: Honasa Consumer shares were in demand on the last trading day of week i.e. Friday, May 23, 2025, with the scrip surging up to 14.06 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹314.20 per share.

What sparked the rally in Honasa Consumer share price?

Honasa Consumer share price rose on the back of healthy March quarter of financial year (Q4FY25) results.

The company reported a revenue of ₹534 crore, reflecting a 13.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth—outpacing the broader FMCG market. The robust top-line performance was supported by solid execution and a continued focus on growth across channels, Honasa Consumer said in a statement.

Profitability also improved during the quarter, with a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹25 crore and an Ebitda margin of 5.1 per cent. Additionally, the gross profit margin rose to 70.7 per cent, up by 76 basis points Y-o-Y. These gains were attributed to a favourable product mix and operational efficiencies, showcasing the company’s ability to scale profitably.

Mamaearth, one of Honasa's flagship brands, demonstrated the early success of its strategic shift. It achieved double-digit growth across key categories in e-commerce and modern trade channels. This growth was fueled by a focus on building category leadership, optimising media investment, and increasing brand awareness.

According to NielsenIQ, Mamaearth also gained market share, entered the Top 5 in the face wash category, and expanded its retail footprint by 26 per cent Y-o-Y to 2.36 lakh outlets.

Honasa’s newer brands continued to perform strongly, registering over 30 per cent Y-o-Y growth in FY25. Among them, The Derma Co. reached a major milestone, hitting a ₹100 crore annualised run rate in offline channels, while maintaining leadership on major online platforms.

The company’s distribution network also saw major improvements. Honasa adopted a direct distribution-led approach, which helped bill over 1 lakh unique outlets in FY25.

The contribution of direct distributors surged from 38 per cent in FY24 to 71 per cent in Q4FY25. This strategic shift not only enhanced reach but also improved overall operational efficiency, contributing further to the market's positive response.

"As we scale, our vision remains clear—building Honasa into a future-ready house of brands through disruptive innovation, deeper offline penetration, and consumer-centric offerings. We're not just creating brands that lead today, but shaping the future of India's beauty and personal care landscape." said Varun Alagh, chairman and CEO & co-founder, Honasa Consumer.

About Honasa Consumer

Honasa Consumer Limited (HCL), formerly known as Honasa Consumer Private Limited, is a digital-first beauty and psonal care company that operates under a "house of brands" model. The company has built a strong reputation for offering products rooted in natural ingredients and safe formulations, catering to the evolving needs of health-conscious consumers.

With a strategic focus on sustainability and wellness, HCL delivers a wide range of offerings across skincare, haircare, and personal care categories.

A core strength of HCL lies in its digital-first approach. Leveraging technology and data-driven insights, the company stressed upon a direct-to-consumer (D2C) strategy to engage with customers more effectively. Its brand portfolio includes well-known names such as Mamaearth (baby and personal care), The Derma Co. (skincare), Aqualogica, Dr. Sheth's, BBlunt, and Staze Beauty.