Analysts pick sectors and stocks to invest in after Budget 2025; check list

Analysts pick sectors and stocks to invest in after Budget 2025; check list

Budget 2025: Budget announcements related to income tax reforms, consumption and agriculture production boosts, and so on were highlighted in the presentation

Sitharaman, Budget

Photo: PTI

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Budget 2025 Srock Market Analysis: Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday, February 1, 2025, presented the Budget 2025. The Budget announcements included income tax reforms, consumption, agriculture production boost, and so on. Post the budget, analysts expect consumption, capital goods, and other sectors to benefit.

Here's what Budget 2025 means to the Indian stock markets: 

Pranav Haridasan, MD & CEO, Axis Securities 
This budget is particularly positive for consumer and consumption-driven stocks, which have underperformed recently but now stand to benefit from a demand revival. Financials also present a strong opportunity, acting as a key proxy for economic growth. With the recent correction in both sectors, they offer significant value for investors.
 
 
Shiv Sehgal, President & Head, Nuvama Capital Markets
The Union Budget has played a balancing act amid the competing objectives of maintaining fiscal prudence and supporting demand in the economy. Accordingly, while the fiscal deficit would shrink further, the FM has provided a consumption boost by lowering tax rates for the middle class. From a market standpoint, tax cuts for the middle-class augur well for consumption-oriented sectors, although capex support has been a bit moderate this time.

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Budget 2025 Budget and Markets MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Union Budget stock market trading stock market investing Indian financial markets

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

