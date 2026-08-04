UPL stays on growth path despite geopolitical risks, demand uncertainty

The country’s largest agrochemical company, UPL, delivered a stable performance in the first quarter (April-June/Q1) of 2026-27 (FY27). Although the operating environment remained challenging due to geopolitical issues and weather disruptions, the company reported its seventh consecutive quarter of revenue and operating profit growth.

While the Q1 performance was broadly in line with expectations, the stock slid about 6.9 per cent in trade due to senior management changes, concerns over volume pressures, and geopolitical uncertainties. At the current price, the stock is trading at just under 13x its estimated earnings for 2027-28. In addition to management changes and the volume trajectory, the Street will track progress on the listing and restructuring of Advanta Seeds, the agrochemical major’s global seeds business subsidiary.