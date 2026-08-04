UPL stays on growth path despite geopolitical risks, demand uncertainty

The company reported 10.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) revenue growth, aided by pricing gains and favourable foreign exchange (forex) movements. Offsetting the 3 per cent pricing gains and the 10 per cent forex tailwind was a 3 per cent decline in volumes. Revenue from its largest market, Latin America (LatAm), grew 8 per cent, led by herbicide and insecticide sales in Brazil, while Colombia and Argentina remained weak.
Among other key markets, North America reported 18 per cent sales growth, driven by herbicides, fungicides, post-harvest, and aquatic businesses. India, another key market, registered 15 per cent Y-o-Y growth, with pricing gains offsetting volume softness caused by the monsoon. The European business grew 4 per cent Y-o-Y, aided by favourable currency movements and disciplined pricing actions. The rest of the world business posted 7 per cent growth, backed by a strong performance in Indonesia and South Asia. The seeds business (Advanta) recorded 26 per cent revenue growth, lifted by corn sales in India, Indonesia, and LatAm.