The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹18,751.67crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹317.9 per share, and the 52-week low was at ₹167.55.

The buying on the counter came after the company’s subsidiary ACME Venus Urja won an order worth ₹3,892 crore for a 400 MW Firm and Dispatchable Renewable Energy (FDRE) Project from the State Bank of India, with repayment spread across 19 years.

The project is being developed in Barmer, Rajasthan, and is contracted with NHPC at a tariff of ₹4.64 per unit. The project would entail installing solar and Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) to meet the supply obligations and ensure higher dispatchability as per the PPA conditions.

That apart, on September 8, 2025, ACME Solar announced that it had placed an order for two gigawatt-hour (GWh) of battery energy storage system (BESS) with Chuzhou Lishen New Energy Technology Co through Posco International Corporation and China FAW Group Import and Export Co.

The order will be delivered in phases over the next six to ten months and deployed across ACME Solar’s firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) and standalone BESS projects, which are scheduled for commissioning over the next 12–18 months.