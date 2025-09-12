Home / Markets / News / Analysts see 23% upside in Pidilite Industries; retain 'Buy'; do you own?

Analysts see 23% upside in Pidilite Industries; retain 'Buy'; do you own?

Pidilite Industries share price has gained 13.1 per cent in the last six months. In comparison, BSE Sensex has gained a little over 10 per cent during the same period.

Pidilite Industries
On the margin front, management expects stability, with gross margins holding near Q1 levels and modest pricing gains of 70-100 basis points likely in FY26. | Pidilite Industries | Photo: Wikipedia
Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 9:23 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Pidilite Industries may still have steam left in its rally, with analysts remaining upbeat on the adhesives-to-paints maker’s growth trajectory.
 
Brokerage Nuvama has reiterated a ‘Buy’ rating to the Pidilite Industries stock with a target price of ₹3,785, implying an upside potential of nearly 23 per cent from current levels. The optimism follows a recent interaction with the company’s top management, including new managing director Sudhanshu Vats, where growth and profitability outlook was reaffirmed.
 
  Notably, the Pidilite Industries stock has gained 13.1 per cent in the last six months. In comparison, BSE Sensex has gained a little over 10 per cent during the same period.
 
In Q1FY26, Pidilite delivered a robust performance, with revenue rising 10.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and Ebitda up 15.8 per cent, both comfortably beating Street estimates. 
 
Management has guided for double-digit revenue and volume growth in FY26, with Ebitda margins expected to stay at the higher end of its 20-24 per cent band.
 
Nuvama analysts Abneesh Roy, Jainam Gosar and Shlok Mehta described Pidilite as a “compounding machine”, underpinned by its leadership in adhesives, waterproofing and retail tile adhesives. A key growth lever is the tile adhesives segment, where penetration remains low but Pidilite’s Roff brand already leads retail sales and is steadily moving toward overall market leadership. While competition in paints and project tile adhesives is stiff, Pidilite’s breadth of portfolio and strong distribution are seen as competitive advantages.  ALSO READ | Nomura initiates 'Buy' on GAIL India stock; sees 29% upside; here's why 
The company’s paints venture, Haisha, is still at a pilot stage across five states but has been improving quarter-on-quarter. Analysts noted that the strategy to focus on “Rurban India” --  smaller towns and semi-urban markets with lower competitive intensity -- is beginning to show traction, aided by dealer additions, tinting machine rollouts and improving throughput.
 
Pidilite Industries is also eyeing future opportunities in adhesives for electric vehicles and semiconductors, with its products undergoing trials by EMS providers and EV manufacturers. A new EMS account was added in Q1FY26, strengthening its position in this high-growth market.
 
On the margin front, management expects stability, with gross margins holding near Q1 levels and modest pricing gains of 70-100 basis points likely in FY26. Input costs are seen benign despite a temporary rise in VAM prices, with diversified sourcing and limited US exposure mitigating risks.
 
Adding to the bullish sentiment, Incred Equities, in a report dated August 8, maintained an ‘Add’ rating on the stock, raising its target price to ₹3,515 (from ₹3,325 earlier). The brokerage highlighted Pidilite’s differentiated portfolio, thrust on distribution expansion and steady scale-up of the B2B segment as key medium-term growth drivers, supported by stable raw material prices. However, it cautioned that slower-than-expected urban recovery or rural weakness could pose risks.
 
With resilient margins, category leadership, incremental gains in paints, and long-term bets on EV and chip adhesives, analysts believe Pidilite is well-positioned to sustain its growth momentum.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 150 pts, Nifty tests 25,050; Infosys gains 1.6%, JBM Auto 8%

After Infosys, TCS, Wipro may follow with buyback amid stock rout: Analysts

Asian markets rally to record highs on Fed easing cycle, AI earning hopes

Stocks to watch today, Sep 12: Infosys, SBI, NBCC, Marico, RailTel, IOB

Tariffs to dent India Inc's Q2; Fed cut to benefit India most: Swastika MD

Topics :Stock AnalysisPidilitePidilite Industriesshare marketMARKETS TODAYBSE SensexNifty50Indian equitiesMarkets Sensex NiftyBSE NSEShare priceInvestment strategy

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 9:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story