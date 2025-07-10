Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 10:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cryogenic OGS shares post bumper debut, list at 90% premium on BSE SME

Cryogenic OGS shares listed at ₹89.30 per share, representing a premium of ₹42 per share or a 90 per cent gain over the issue price of ₹47

Cryogenic OGS IPO listing

This listing gain aligns with the BSE’s cap on SME stock listing premiums, which is set at 90 per cent.

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 10:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Cryogenic OGS IPO listing, Cryogenic OGS share price: Shares of Cryogenic OGS made a bumper debut on the BSE SME platform on Thursday, July 10, following the successful completion of its initial public offering (IPO). The stock opened at ₹89.30 per share, representing a premium of ₹42 per share or a 90 per cent gain over the issue price of ₹47. This listing gain aligns with the BSE’s cap on SME stock listing premiums, which is set at 90 per cent.
 
Cryogenic OGS IPO listing notably outperformed grey market expectations. Prior to the debut, unlisted shares of Cryogenic OGS were trading around ₹85, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹38 per share or 80.85 per cent above the upper end of the IPO price band.
 

Cryogenic OGS IPO details

Cryogenic OGS IPO comprised an entirely fresh issue of 3.78 million equity shares aggregating up to approximately ₹17.77 crore. The public issue did not have any offer-for-sale (OFS) component.
 
The public offering was open for subscription from July 3 to July 7, 2025, at a price band of ₹44 to ₹47 per share, with a lot size of 3,000 shares. The public issue received an overwhelming demand from investors, getting oversubscribed by a whopping 646.47 times by the end of the subscription period, showed the BSE data.
 
The company fixed the final issue price at ₹47 per share on July 8, 2025, when the basis of allotment was finalised.

MUFG Intime India served as the registrar for the issue, while Beeline Capital Advisors acted as the sole book-running lead manager.
 
The company intends to utilise the funds raised from the IPO primarily to support its working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

About Cryogenic OGS

Founded in 1997, Cryogenic OGS specialises in providing high-quality measurement and filtration equipment and systems for various industries including oil, gas, chemicals, and allied fluid sectors. The company offers end-to-end solutions encompassing design, process engineering, manufacturing, fabrication, assembly, and testing services. Cryogenic OGS primarily secures business through competitive tender bids as well as direct inquiries from clients.

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

