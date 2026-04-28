Varun Beverages sees earnings upgrades on strong growth, margin outlook

Emkay Research believes the company is better placed in terms of margins versus peers, with strategic stocking of polyethylene terephthalate and lower discounting in a strong demand environment. This was reflected in a reduction in the volume-value gap to 150 bps (versus 400 bps in the preceding quarter) and an operating profit margin gain of about 60 bps in Q1 CY2026. The only headwind is an increase in gasoline costs, which could raise logistics costs in coming quarters, say analysts at the brokerage led by Devanshu Bansal.