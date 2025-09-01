Vikran Engineering IPO allotment: Step-by-step guide to check status online

Vikran Engineering IPO allotment today: The share allotment of Vikran Engineering’s The share allotment of Vikran Engineering’s initial public offering (Vikran Engineering IPO) is likely to be finalised today, September 1, 2025.

The public offering, valued at around ₹772 crore, received strong demand from investors. Offered at a price band of ₹92–₹97 per share, with a lot size of 45 shares, the issue was subscribed 23.59 times by the end of the subscription period, largely driven by non-institutional investors (NIIs), who oversubscribed their reserved category by 58.58 times.

This was followed by qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) and retail investors, who oversubscribed their respective categories by 19.45 times and 10.97 times, respectively.

After bidding for the IPO, the next step is the allotment of shares. Investors who have applied for the Vikran Engineering IPO can check the share allotment status on the official BSE or NSE websites, or on the website of Bigshare Services, the registrar for the issue. How to check Vikran Engineering IPO allotment status online on BSE – Step-by-step guide Step 1: Visit the BSE website Open your web browser and go to: https://www.bseindia.com Step 2: Navigate to the application status check Click on the ‘Investors’ tab in the top menu bar. From the dropdown menu, select ‘IPO’ and then ‘Application Status Check’.

Alternatively, you can go directly to: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx Step 3: Enter the required Information In the ‘Issue Type’ field, select ‘Equity’. In the ‘Company Name’ field, type ‘Vikran Engineering Limited’. Enter either your PAN number or your application number. Step 4: Click 'Search' Once you've entered the required details, click the ‘Search’ button. Step 5: View the allotment status The website will display your allotment status, indicating whether or not you have been allotted shares. If allotted, you will receive the credit of equivalent shares in your Demat account. Check Vikran Engineering IPO allotment status online on registrar’s website – Direct link Investors can also check the allotment status of the Vikran Engineering IPO by visiting the official website of Bigshare Services:

https://ipo.bigshareonline.com/ipo_status.html Check Vikran Engineering IPO Allotment Status Online on NSE Additionally, investors can check the allotment status on the NSE website by visiting: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids Vikran Engineering IPO grey market premium (GMP) today Ahead of the allotment, the unlisted shares of Vikran Engineering were commanding a decent premium in the grey market on Monday. Sources tracking grey market activity revealed that the company’s unlisted shares were trading at around ₹103 per share, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹6 per share, or 6.19 per cent over the upper end of the issue price. Vikran Engineering IPO listing forecast Shares of Vikran Engineering are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Tuesday, September 3, 2025. The current grey market trends indicate a favourable listing for the company's shares. Should the current GMP hold, the company's shares may yield a return of over 6 per cent upon listing to the investors who placed their money in the IPO.