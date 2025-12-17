VLS Finance share price soars 12% on bourses; here's what is fuelling rally

Shares of Smallcap Investment Company VLS Finance were in high demand in an otherwise weak market on Wednesday after the company announced an update on its buyback proposal. Following the news, the company’s share price climbed 12.20 per cent to log an intraday high of ₹308.95 per share on the NSE on Wednesday, December 17.

Despite the gains, the counter is still nearly 16 per cent below its 52-week high of ₹368.20 per share on the NSE, which was reached on the same day (December 16) last year.

That said, the counter continued to see strong demand from investors on Wednesday. At 1:42 PM, VLS Finance shares were trading at ₹290.90 per share, up 5.65 per cent from its previous close of ₹275.35 per share on the NSE. The benchmark Nifty50, meanwhile, was quoted at 25,794, lower by 65.60 points, or 0.25 per cent. A combined total of 0.28 million shares of VLS Finance, worth around ₹8.83 crore, had exchanged hands on the BSE and NSE so far today.

VLS Finance announces update on share buyback VLS Finance has announced that it proposes to buy back up to 26,31,578 fully paid-up equity shares of face value ₹10 each, for an aggregate maximum amount not exceeding ₹99.99 crore, representing 7.74 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital, at a price of ₹380 per equity share. "The Company proposes to buy back up to 26,31,578 (Twenty-six lakh thirty-one thousand five hundred seventy-eight) fully paid-up equity shares of face value ₹10 (Rupees Ten only) each, for an aggregate maximum amount not exceeding ₹99,99,99,640 (Rupees Ninety-nine Crores Ninety-nine Lakhs Ninety-nine Thousand Six Hundred and Forty only), representing 7.74 per cent of the total paid-up equity share capital, at a price of ₹380 (Rupees Three Hundred Eighty only) per equity share," the company said in an exchange filing on the NSE.