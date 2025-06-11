Vodafone Idea share price rises after company launches 5G in Bengaluru

Vodafone Idea (Vi) share price rose 2 per cent in trade on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, logging an intraday high at ₹7.11 per share on BSE. The buying on the counter came after the company launched its 5G services in Bengaluru.

At 9:38 AM, Vi shares were trading 1.87 per cent higher at ₹7.1 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.13 per cent at 82,495.09. The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹76,815.21 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹19.15 per share and 52-week low was at ₹6.46 per share.

In the past one year, Vodafone Idea shares have lost 58 per cent as compared to Sensex's rise of around 8 per cent.

Vodafone Idea's 5G launch details Vi (Vodafone Idea) announced the launch of its 5G services in Bengaluru starting today. With this launch, according to the company filing, residents and businesses in India's tech hub can have faster data speeds, lower latency, and enhanced connectivity. This rollout follows Vi's recent 5G launches in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Patna and Chandigarh, and is part of the company's strategic rollout in all 17 priority circles, where it has acquired 5G spectrum, by August this year. As an introductory offer, Vi is providing unlimited 5G data to users on plans starting from ₹299.