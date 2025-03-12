Vodafone Idea shares slipped 6.4 per cent on BSE, logging an intraday low at Rs 6.87 per share. The selling pressure in the stock came after the company lost 1,715,975 wireless subscribers in December 2024, according to a Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) report. In comparison, Reliance Jio added 3,906,123 wireless subscribers, while Bharti Airtel saw a net addition of 1,033,009 subscribers during the period.

As per the Trai report, as of December 31, 2024, Vodafone Idea had 126.38 million subscribers including wired and wireless. Besides, Reliance Jio Infocomm had 476.58 million subscribers, Bharti Airtel had 289.31 million subscribers, Bharat Sanchar Nigam had 35.33 million subscribers, and Atria Convergence Technologies had 2.27 million subscribers.

While Reliance Jio grabbed a 50.43 per cent market share, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea held 30.62 per cent and 13.37 per cent share of broadband services at the end of December 2024.

Total telephone subscribers stood at 1,187.15 million in November, according to the Trai. Reliance Jio Infocomm was the frontrunner with 476.58 million subscribers, followed by Bharti Airtel (289.31 million), and Vodafone Idea (126.38 million).

On the wireline subscribers front, overall Wireline Tele-density in India increased from 2.73 per cent to 2.79 per cent where Reliance Jio topped the charts, adding 6,56,823 wireline subscribers, followed by Bharti Airtel and Tata Teleservices, who added 1,62,945 and 9,278 wireline subscribers, respectively.

Meanwhile, total broadband subscribers rose marginally from 944.76 million in November to 944.96 million in December, according to the data.

While urban telephone subscriptions rose from 659.87 million in November to 663.37 million in December, rural subscriptions fell from 527.27 million to 526.56 million during the same period.

Wireless subscribers grew from 1,148.65 million in November 2024 to 1,150.66 million in December 2024, at a monthly growth rate of 0.17 per cent.

In the past one year, Vodafone Idea shares have lost 46 per cent against Sensex's rise of 0.58 per cent.