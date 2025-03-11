Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 11:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Telecom subscriber base grows to 1,189.92 million in Dec; Jio tops: Trai

Telecom subscriber base grows to 1,189.92 million in Dec; Jio tops: Trai

Reliance Jio Infocomm was the frontrunner with 476.58 million subscribers, followed by Bharti Airtel (289.31 million), and Vodafone Idea (126.38 million)

Telecom

Reliance Jio added 3,906,123 wireless subscribers, while Bharti Airtel saw a net addition of 1,033,009 subscribers during the period. Vodafone Idea lost 1,715,975 wireless subscribers, according to the data. | Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 11:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The total telephone subscriber base in India grew marginally to 1,189.92 million in December 2024 with Jio adding the highest number of subscribers in both mobile and fixed-line segments, a Trai report released on Tuesday said.

Total telephone subscribers stood at 1,187.15 million in November, according to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).

Reliance Jio Infocomm was the frontrunner with 476.58 million subscribers, followed by Bharti Airtel (289.31 million), and Vodafone Idea (126.38 million).

While urban telephone subscriptions rose from 659.87 million in November to 663.37 million in December, rural subscriptions fell from 527.27 million to 526.56 million during the same period.

 

Wireless subscribers grew from 1,148.65 million in November 2024 to 1,150.66 million in December 2024, at a monthly growth rate of 0.17 per cent.

Also Read

jio

Jio launches Rs 100 plan, offering free JioHotstar subscription for 90 days

5G technology

Airtel, Reliance Jio scale back 5G expansion amid lower network investment

Jio IPO size is being derived on the basis of its valuation benchmarked against Airtel

Viacom18 and Walt Disney merger effect: Jio to lay off 1,100 employees

telecom spectrum

Jio, Airtel seek fair satellite spectrum rules as Starlink eyes India entry

Reliance Jio

Jio handled 20 mn voice and 400 mn data requests during Maha Kumbh

Wireless teledensity increased to 81.67 per cent at the end of December, against 81.59 per cent at the end of November.

Reliance Jio added 3,906,123 wireless subscribers, while Bharti Airtel saw a net addition of 1,033,009 subscribers during the period. Vodafone Idea lost 1,715,975 wireless subscribers, according to the data.

BSNL and MTNL lost 316,599 and 896,988 wireless subscribers.

Private access service providers held 91.92 per cent market share of the wireless subscribers whereas BSNL and MTNL had a market share of only 8.08 per cent.

Wireline subscribers increased from 38.50 million at the end of November 2024 to 39.27 million at the end of December 2024. The Overall Wireline Tele-density in India increased from 2.73 per cent to 2.79 per cent.

Reliance Jio topped the charts, adding 6,56,823 wireline subscribers. It was followed by Bharti Airtel and Tata Teleservices, who added 1,62,945 and 9,278 wireline subscribers, respectively.

BSNL emerged as the biggest loser in the segment. The company lost 33,306 subscribers. BSNL's sister-concerned MTNL lost 14,054 subscribers.

Total broadband subscribers rose marginally from 944.76 million in November to 944.96 million in December, according to the data.

As of December 31, 2024, the top five broadband service providers who held over 98 per cent market share were Reliance Jio Infocomm (476.58 million subscribers), Bharti Airtel (289.31 million subscribers), Vodafone Idea (126.38 million subscribers), Bharat Sanchar Nigam (35.33 million subscribers), and Atria Convergence Technologies (2.27 million subscribers).

While Reliance Jio grabbed a 50.43 per cent market share, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea held 30.62 per cent and 13.37 per cent share of broadband services at the end of December 2024.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

telecom

Lack of 5G monetisation, low RoI for telcos may delay 6G tech: COAI

Premiumreliance capital

IIHL's Rs 5,600 crore payment paves way for Reliance Capital acquisition

Jupiter wagon, Indian railway, freight

Improve freight services, diversify beyond coal, cement: Rlys parl panel

Anant Vidur Puri, Bessemer Partner

Bessemer raises $350 million in India fund to back new-age companies

PremiumSupreme Court, SC

SC's ruling on interim moratorium to keep errant developers in check

Topics : Reliance Jio Bharti Airtel TRAI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 11:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayPakistan Passenger Train HijackedSensex TodayLatest News LIVEIndusInd Share Price Fall TodayPakistan Train HijackTSPSC Group2 Results 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon