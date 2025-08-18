Monday, August 18, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sensex jumps 1,168 pts, Nifty tops 25k: Here's why markets are rising today

Sensex jumps 1,168 pts, Nifty tops 25k: Here's why markets are rising today

Sensex, Nifty rally: Twenty-five of the 30 Sensex constituents were trading in green, including Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finance, Ultratech Cement, Mahindra and Mahindra, Trent, and Hindustan Unilever

bull market, stock market

Stock market rally

Devanshu Singla New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 10:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Why markets are rising today: Indian equity markets opened with sharp gains on Monday, August 18, 2025, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hinted at major Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms by Diwali 2025 during the Independence Day speech. Additionally, S&P Global Ratings’ upgrade of India’s sovereign credit rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB-' with a stable outlook also boosted investor sentiment. 
 
The BSE Sensex rallied 1,168 points in the intraday to hit a high of 81,765.77. The NSE Nifty50 reclaimed the 25,000 mark in the intraday to hit a high of 25,022, up 391 points from the previous day's close of 24,631.
 
 
Last checked, the BSE Sensex was trading at 81,741.88 levels, up 1,144.22 points or 1.42 per cent, while the NSE Nifty50 index was up 381.40 points or 1.55 per cent at 25,012.70 levels.
 
Twenty-five of the 30 Sensex constituents were trading in green, including Maruti Suzuki, Bajaj Finance, Ultratech Cement, Mahindra and Mahindra, Trent, and Hindustan Unilever, gaining in the range of 3 to 7.5 per cent.
 
In the broader market, the NSE MidCap 100 index was up 1.43 per cent, and the Nifty SmallCap 100 index rose 1.2 per cent. 

Also Read

Stock market

Stocks to Watch today, Aug 11: Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Voltas, Siemens

markets, Sensex, nifty

Benchmark indices log longest weekly losing streak since pandemic

rbi reserve bank of india

RBI holds repo repo at 5.5%: Analysts decode impact on markets, key sectors

Stock market

Investors jittery as US revises tariff heat; Sensex and Nifty end lower

Stock market

Morgan Stanley raises Sensex target to 89K by June 2026, implies 10% upside

 
All the sectoral indices were in green. The Nifty Auto index surged by 4.35 per cent, and the Nifty Consumer Durables index by 3.22 per cent. Nifty Bank, Financial Services, FMCG, Metal, and Realty also surged up to 3 per cent.

Here are the key reasons behind the Sensex, Nifty rally on August 18:

GST reforms: During his Independence Day speech at the Red Fort on Friday, PM Modi announced next-generation GST reforms aimed at reducing the tax burden across the country. On Sunday, he urged the state government to cooperate in implementing the proposed goods and services tax (GST) reforms, reported PTI. 
 
VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments, said the declaration by the prime minister on the next major reforms in GST by Diwali 2025 is a big positive. "The expectation is that most of the goods and services will be in the 5 per cent and 18 per cent tax slabs. Sectors like autos and cement, which are presently in the 28 per cent tax slabs, are expected to benefit. TVS Motors, Hero, Eicher, M&M and Maruti are likely to respond positively to the news. Insurance companies are also expected to benefit from the GST revision," Vijayakumar said. 
 
S&G Global rating upgrade: On Thursday, S&P Global Ratings upgraded India's long-term sovereign credit rating to 'BBB' from 'BBB-', the first upgrade in 18 years. The global ratings agency cited economic growth, improved monetary policy credibility, and sustained fiscal consolidation for the upgrade. S&P said it expects the impact of US tariffs on the Indian economy to be manageable due to its limited reliance on trade and the dominance of domestic demand in its economy.
 
"The landmark ratings upgrade after 18 years signals enhanced investor confidence and could trigger sustained foreign inflows into Indian markets," said Devarsh Vakil, head of prime research at HDFC Securities.
 
Trump Putin talks: The highly anticipated meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Alaska concluded with no formal agreement. However, both leaders agreed to hold another round of talks, offering a hopeful sign toward resolving the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Technical view

From a technical perspective, Anand James, chief market strategist at Geojit Financial Services, said that a broad market reversal is already underway.
 
"Last week’s reversal attempts stalled in the 24,670-720 region, depriving Nifty of a bullish confirmation. However, 43 per cent and 39 per cent of mid and small cap index constituents respectively ended up above their respective 10-day SMAs, the highest since late July, suggesting that a broad market reversal is already in play," James said. 
 
"This encourages us to persist with the 24,850-25,000-25,200 objectives discussed last week. Expect 24,850 to pose a stiff challenge, but upside hopes may be persisted with, as long as the volatility thereof is contained above 24,650," he added.

More From This Section

goods and services tax (GST) payers

GST reforms: How and where to invest in the stock market? Analysts decode

consumer durables stocks

Voltas, Blue Star: Here's why consumer durables stocks are in demand today

Indian markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 950 pts, Nifty near 25,000; SMIDs up 1%; auto, consumer durables rally

Cars, Vehicles, automobiles

M&M, Eicher, Maruti Suzuki hit record highs: Auto stocks rally decodedpremium

FMCG

GST 2.0 to boost consumption, says Motilal Oswal; favours HUL, GCPL, Marico

Topics : Sensex Stock Market GST News Nifty50 stock market rally Market rally S&P global Ratings US Russia Trump tariffs Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 10:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE<span class="extra_title">Reliance Digital India sale</span> Stocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNDA Vice Presidential CandidateFASTag Annual PassRevised Income Tax Bill 2025EPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon