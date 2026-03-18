Escalating tensions in West Asia have kept Indian investors on edge, triggering a sharp correction. From February 27, when the conflict intensified, both indices have fallen by over 7 per cent.

Despite the sharp pullback, analysts reckon that the current weakness reflects a geopolitics-driven correction rather than a structural bear market.

Given this backdrop, analysts believe earnings momentum and domestic growth will underpin the next phase of the rally once the markets stabilise.

Ravi Singh, chief research officer, Master Capital Services, expects themes such as consumption, financial services, and capex-linked sectors to drive the next leg of gains.

However, he cautioned that near-term returns may remain tepid and volatility could persist as long as uncertainty around crude prices and the duration of the conflict lingers. Such phases, he added, often provide disciplined investors with opportunities to accumulate fundamentally strong businesses.

A report by JM Financial suggested that an inflationary surge in the developed markets due to geopolitical tensions could halt the rate cut cycle, which may impact the rate sensitivities. “Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) operating at high capacity utilisation levels and having limited vehicle inventory could be at a higher risk of some production loss due to gas shortage amid West Asia conflict,” said Nomura. Stock Market recovery Meanwhile, historical trends indicate that geopolitical disruptions tend to spark short-term volatility, but Indian equities tend to rebound swiftly once clarity emerges. According to a smallcase report, the 2023 Israel–Hamas escalation triggered a brief 4–6 per cent correction that was fully reversed within a month, followed by strong gains over the next six months. Similarly, US–China trade tensions and technology restrictions led to periodic declines of 5–8 per cent, though markets typically stabilised within two months as investors reassessed long-term prospects.