What sparked 13% jump in VRL Logistics share price today? Find out here

The rise in VRL Logistics share price came after the company posted strong Q4 results (March quarter).

SI Reporter
May 22 2025 | 1:13 PM IST
VRL Logistics share price: VRL Logistics share price zoomed as much as 12.60 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹630.25 per share on Thursday, May 22, 2025.
 
At 1:00 PM, VRL Logistics share price was trading 6.66 per cent at ₹597. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 1.12 per cent lower at 80,686.08 level.

Why did the share price rise?

The rise in VRL Logistics share price came after the company posted strong Q4 results (March quarter).
 
VRL Logistics profit skyrocketed 245 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹74.25 crore in the March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25), from ₹21.54 crore in the March quarter of financial year 2024 (Q4FY24).
 
Revenue surged 5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹809.03 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹768.4 crore a year ago (Q4FY24).
 
At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) climbed 73 per cent annually to ₹189.12 crore, from ₹109.15 crore a year ago.

Subsequently, Ebitda margin expanded 900 basis points (bps) to 23 per cent  in Q4FY25, from 14 per cent in Q4FY24. 

VRL Logistics dividend

The company’s Board has recommended a final dividend at ₹10 per equity share (face value of ₹10 each) for FY25, subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company. 
 
“The dividend would be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration. The Record date / book closure, as the case may be, would be intimated in due course separately,” VRL Logistics said. 
About VRL Logistics

VRL Logistics is a transportation and logistics company offering a diverse portfolio of services, including road transport, bus operations, and air passenger services. 
 
A key player in the domestic logistics market, VRL specialises in both less-than-truckload (LTL) and full truckload (FTL) transportation. 
 
The company also boasts a substantial fleet of self-owned vehicles, enabling reliable and efficient service delivery across the country.
 
The market capitalisation of VRL Logistics is ₹5,241.55 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap category.
May 22 2025 | 1:12 PM IST

