What to do with ICICI Lombard shares after Q1 results? Stock rises 2%

The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹2,301.9 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹1,613.7 per share.

Its Gross Direct Premium Income (GDPI) stood at ₹7,735 crore in Q1FY26, a 0.6 per cent increase compared to ₹7,688 crore in Q1FY25. Excluding the impact of the 1/N accounting norm, the company’s GDPI grew by 4.8 per cent in Q1FY26.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) changed the format for reporting premium figures, requiring non-life insurance companies to report long-term premiums based on the 1/N formula, where N is the number of days the policy is active. These norms came into effect on October 1, 2024.

ICICI Lombard Q1 results analysis: Emkay Financial Services | Add | Target: ₹2,100

According to the brokerage, ICICI Lombard's Q1 results were a mixed bag, with the combined ratio at 102.9 per cent, up 0.6 point year-on-year (Y-o-Y), higher than Emkay's estimate of 102.3 per cent/101.2 per cent, while profit after tax (PAT) was significantly higher than brokerage's estimate.