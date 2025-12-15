Corona Remedies listing, Corona Remedies share price: Pharmaceutical company Corona Remedies made a solid debut on the Dalal Street in an otherwise weak market. The company's shares opened at ₹1,470 on the NSE, a premium of ₹408 or 38 per cent from the issue price of ₹1,062.

Corona Remedies market debut was above the grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, the company’s unlisted shares were quoted at around ₹1,404.5 in the grey market. This suggested a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹342.5, or approximately 32.23 per cent, over the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity.

Corona Remedies successfully raised ₹655.37 crore through its initial public offering, which comprised an offer for sale (OFS) of of 6.2 million equity shares.

The IPO was offered in the price band of ₹1,008 to ₹1,062 per share, with a minimum application lot of 14 shares. The issue was open for subscription from December 8 to December 10. The allotment of shares was finalised on Thursday, December 11.

Bigshare Services is the registrar for the issue. JM Financial, IIFL Capital Services, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book-running lead managers.

According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company will not receive any fresh funds from the issue, and existing shareholders will sell their stake through the offer. Kirtikumar Laxmidas Mehta, Minaxi Kirtikumar Mehta, Dipabahen Niravkumar Mehta, and Brinda Ankur Mehta are the promoter selling shareholders under the OFS, while Sepia Investments, Anchor Partners, and Sage Investment Trust are the investor selling shareholders.