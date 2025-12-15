Home / Markets / News / Corona Remedies makes bumper D-St debut; lists at 38% premium on bourses

Corona Remedies makes bumper D-St debut; lists at 38% premium on bourses

Corona Remedies shares opened at ₹1,470 on the NSE, a premium of ₹408 or 38 per cent from the issue price of ₹1,062

share market
Corona Remedies listing
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Corona Remedies listing, Corona Remedies share price: Pharmaceutical company Corona Remedies made a solid debut on the Dalal Street in an otherwise weak market. The company's shares opened at ₹1,470 on the NSE, a premium of ₹408 or 38 per cent from the issue price of ₹1,062.
 
On the BSE, Corona Remedies shares opened at ₹1,452, a premium of ₹390 or 36.7 per cent. Post-listing, the stock was trading nearly 2 per cent down from the listing price. 
 
Corona Remedies market debut was above the grey market estimates. Ahead of the listing, the company’s unlisted shares were quoted at around ₹1,404.5 in the grey market. This suggested a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹342.5, or approximately 32.23 per cent, over the issue price, according to sources tracking unofficial market activity.   ALSO READ | Wakefit Innovations shares make flat D-Street debut; misses IPO GMP estimates

Corona Remedies IPO subscription rate

According to National Stock Exchange (NSE) data, Corona Remedies IPO received an overwhelming response from investors, with overall subscription reaching 137.04 times. Investors placed bids for 626.54 million equity shares against the 4.57 million shares on offer. Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) led the demand, oversubscribing their allotted quota by 278.52 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) segment was subscribed 208.88 times, while the retail investors portion received 28.73 times bids compared to the shares reserved.

Corona Remedies IPO details

Corona Remedies successfully raised ₹655.37 crore through its initial public offering, which comprised an offer for sale (OFS) of of 6.2 million equity shares. 
 
The IPO was offered in the price band of ₹1,008 to ₹1,062 per share, with a minimum application lot of 14 shares. The issue was open for subscription from December 8 to December 10. The allotment of shares was finalised on Thursday, December 11.  ALSO READ | Applied for Park Medi World IPO? Here's how to check allotment status, GMP 
Bigshare Services is the registrar for the issue. JM Financial, IIFL Capital Services, and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the book-running lead managers. 
 
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company will not receive any fresh funds from the issue, and existing shareholders will sell their stake through the offer. Kirtikumar Laxmidas Mehta, Minaxi Kirtikumar Mehta, Dipabahen Niravkumar Mehta, and Brinda Ankur Mehta are the promoter selling shareholders under the OFS, while Sepia Investments, Anchor Partners, and Sage Investment Trust are the investor selling shareholders. 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vodafone Idea stock zooms 96% in 4 months, hits 15-month high; here's why

Wakefit Innovations makes flat D-Street debut; misses IPO GMP estimates

Refex Industries hits 52-week low in trade; down 38% in 4 days; here's why

Elara Capital retains BUY, but lowers TP on Kaynes Tech by 30%; key details

Elara Capital bets on JSW Infra's strategic expansion; upgrades to 'Buy'

Topics :Stock MarketShare Market TodayCorona RemediesMarketsstock market listingBSENSEIPOs

First Published: Dec 15 2025 | 10:10 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story