Why are Kalyan Jewellers shares glittering in weak market? Stock up 3%

Kalyan Jewellers share price: Shares of Shares of Kalyan Jewellers slipped 3.2 per cent, logging an intraday high at ₹527.7 per share on BSE. The stock was in demand after the company posted its Q4 results.

At 12:52 PM, Kalyan Jewellers shares were trading 1.88 per cent higher at ₹520.9 per share on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1.06 per cent at 79,484.55. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹53,727.47 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹794.6 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹337 per share.

ALSO READ: Bharat Dynamics, HAL, GRSE spike up to 5% amid Indo-Pak border tensions In the past one year, Kalyan Jewellers shares have gained 28.6 per cent as against Sensex's rise of 11 per cent.

Kalyan Jewellers Q4 results 2025

The jewellery company released its Q4FY25 numbers on Thursday, after market hours. The company's profit after tax (PAT) gained 36 per cent to ₹187.6 crore as compared to ₹137.5 crore a year ago. The revenue from operations stood at ₹6,181.5 crore as compared to ₹4,525 crore a year ago, up 37 per cent.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: India-Pak tensions rattle Nifty, Sensex; ₹4 trillion M-cap lost, VIX rises 3% The Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the quarter under review stood at ₹399.4 crore as compared to ₹293.6 crore a year ago and Ebitda margin for the quarter under review came in flat at 6.5 per cent.

Also Read

The company's Middle East revenue and PAT for Q4 FY25 was ₹784 crore and ₹12 crore respectively, a growth of 26 per cent and 22 per cent respectively. Its lifestyle jewellery platform Candere, recorded a revenue of ₹28 crore and net loss of ₹12 crore for Q4 FY25.

About Kalyan Jewellers

Headquartered in Thrissur in the state of Kerala, Kalyan Jewellers is one the largest jewellery retailers in India with a presence in the Middle East and the US. The company has enjoyed a longstanding presence in the Indian market for over three decades and has set industry benchmarks in quality, transparency, pricing and innovation.

Kalyan offers an array of traditional and contemporary jewellery designs in gold, diamonds, and precious stones catering to the distinct needs of customers. Kalyan Jewellers has 388 showrooms across India, USA, and the Middle East, with a retail area exceeding 9,75,000 sq. ft.