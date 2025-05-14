Home / Markets / News / Why did Bharti Hexacom share price hit record high on May 14? Details here

Why did Bharti Hexacom share price hit record high on May 14? Details here

At 10:30 AM, Bharti Hexacom shares were off record highs, and were trading merely 0.9 per cent higher at ₹1,721. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.64 per cent at 81,669.84 level.

Telecom
Telecom
SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 11:00 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bharti Hexacom share price: Communications solutions provider Bharti Hexacom shares were buzzing in trade on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 5.28 per cent to hit a fresh record high (all-time high) of ₹1,794.40 per share.
 
However, at 10:30 AM, Bharti Hexacom shares were off record highs, and were trading merely 0.9 per cent higher at ₹1,721. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.64 per cent at 81,669.84 level.  Read Stock Market Updates Today LIVE 
 

What triggered the rally in Bharti Hexacom share price?

 
Bharti Hexacom announced a healthy set of numbers in the March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25). 
 
Its net income (before exceptional items) stood at ₹380 crore in Q4FY25, up 70.9 per cent Y-o-Y, while the net income (after exceptional items) stood at ₹468 crore in Q4FY25, compared to ₹223 crore a year ago (Q4FY25).
 
At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) came in at ₹1,220 crore, while Ebitda margin stood at 53.3 per cent, an improvement of 438 bps Y-o-Y.
 
Among other segments, the mobile services revenues zoomed 22 per cent Y-o-Y, led by tariff repair, strong smartphone customer additions and premiumisation efforts.

Also Read

KPI Green Energy soars 8% as Q4 profit doubles; stock up 28% in 3 days

Tata Motors shares hit speed bump, down 3% post muted Q4; what analysts say

Shipbuilding stocks in focus: GRSE, CSL, MDL soar up to 14%; here's why

MSCI review impact: Acme solar, Authum up 10%; Nykaa up 3%, Paytm drops 3%

BSE joins ₹ 1 trillion market cap club as stock zooms 102% from March low

 
Moreover, the homes and office business continued its growth impetus, with revenues jumping 29.6 per cent annually led by strong customer additions. 
 
The mobile average revenue per user (ARPU) increased to ₹242 in Q4FY25, from ₹204 in Q4FY24.   ALSO READ | Shipbuilding stocks in focus: GRSE, CSL, MDL soar up to 14%; here's why
 

Bharti Hexacom dividend 

 
Bharti Hexacom board has recommended a final dividend of ₹10 per fully paid-up equity share of face value of ₹5 each for FY25.
 

About Bharti Hexacom

 
Bharti Hexacom is a communications solutions provider delivering consumer mobile, fixed-line telephone, and broadband services across the Rajasthan and North East telecom circles in India, covering the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura. 
 
The company operates under the ‘Airtel’ brand. Airtel is a global communications company serving more than 500 million customers across 17 countries in South Asia and Africa.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Asian shares mostly gain as US-China agree to 90-day trade war pause

Stock Market LIVE: TaMo, Asian Paint, HUL cap losses on Sensex, Nifty; metal, realty, IT, oil gain

Virtual Galaxy Infotech IPO Day 4 update: Subscription rises 36x, GMP 56%

FIIs net sell over ₹6,600 cr in F&O on Tuesday; what's worrying them now?

Nifty outlook, stocks to buy today: Chandan Taparia's trading guide, May 14

Topics :Share Market TodayBuzzing stocksBSE NSEBharti HexacomShare priceshare marketstock market tradingIndian stock exchangesMarkets Sensex NiftyMARKETS TODAYS&P BSE SensexBSE SensexNifty50Market trends

First Published: May 14 2025 | 10:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story