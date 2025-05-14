Why did Bharti Hexacom share price hit record high on May 14? Details here

Bharti Hexacom share price: Communications solutions provider Bharti Hexacom shares were buzzing in trade on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 5.28 per cent to hit a fresh record high (all-time high) of ₹1,794.40 per share.

What triggered the rally in Bharti Hexacom share price?

Its net income (before exceptional items) stood at ₹380 crore in Q4FY25, up 70.9 per cent Y-o-Y, while the net income (after exceptional items) stood at ₹468 crore in Q4FY25, compared to ₹223 crore a year ago (Q4FY25).

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) came in at ₹1,220 crore, while Ebitda margin stood at 53.3 per cent, an improvement of 438 bps Y-o-Y.

Among other segments, the mobile services revenues zoomed 22 per cent Y-o-Y, led by tariff repair, strong smartphone customer additions and premiumisation efforts.

Moreover, the homes and office business continued its growth impetus, with revenues jumping 29.6 per cent annually led by strong customer additions.

The mobile average revenue per user (ARPU) increased to ₹242 in Q4FY25, from ₹204 in Q4FY24.

Bharti Hexacom dividend

Bharti Hexacom board has recommended a final dividend of ₹10 per fully paid-up equity share of face value of ₹5 each for FY25.

About Bharti Hexacom

Bharti Hexacom is a communications solutions provider delivering consumer mobile, fixed-line telephone, and broadband services across the Rajasthan and North East telecom circles in India, covering the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Tripura.

The company operates under the ‘Airtel’ brand. Airtel is a global communications company serving more than 500 million customers across 17 countries in South Asia and Africa.