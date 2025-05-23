Why did BSE Ltd share price tank 67%? stock fell to ₹2,335 from ₹6,996

BSE Ltd share price crashed 66.6 per cent in trade on Friday, May 23, 2025, logging an intraday low at ₹2,335 per share on NSE from previous day's close at ₹6,996.5 per share. BSE's stock fell on its ex-bonus date.

After the bonus shares issued to shareholders reflected in trading, at 10 AM, BSE shares were up 1.14 per cent at ₹2,359 per share on the NSE. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 was up 0.75 per cent at 24,795.45. The market capitalisation of the company stood at ₹95,805.85 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at ₹2,529.33 per share and the 52-week low of the stock was at ₹705 per share.

What is the ex-bonus date?

The ex-bonus date is the cut-off date for investors to be eligible to receive bonus shares issued by a company.

BSE bonus record date

The stock exchange announced to give its investors bonus shares on March 30, 2025, in the 2:1 ratio which implies two equity shares of ₹2 each for every one full paid-up equity share of ₹2 each.

On May 12, 2025, BSE declared Friday, May 23, 2025, as the record date for its bonus issue.

"We wish to inform that the company has fixed Friday, May 23, 2025, as the Record Date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for issuance of bonus shares," the filing read.

BSE bonus history

This will be the second time the company has given bonus shares after March 2022, according to the corporate action data compiled by NSE.

What are bonus shares?

Bonus shares are free additional shares given by a company to its existing shareholders, based on the number of shares they already own.

They are a way for companies to reward shareholders by giving additional free shares.

About BSE