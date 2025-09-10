Home / Markets / News / Why did Hindustan Aeronautics shares rise 2% in trade today? Find out here

Why did Hindustan Aeronautics shares rise 2% in trade today? Find out here

Around 2:30 PM, Hindustan Aeronautics share price was trading 1,99 per cent higher at ₹4,542 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.31 per cent higher at 81,350.68 levels.

HAL, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited
The agreement gives HAL a non-exclusive, non-transferable licence covering design, manufacturing, quality control, integration, launch operations and post-flight analysis, along with training and support.
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 10 2025 | 2:31 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
HAL share price: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) share price was buzzing in trade on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 2.12 per cent to an intraday high of ₹4,548 per share.
 
Around 2:30 PM, Hindustan Aeronautics share price was trading 1,99 per cent higher at ₹4,542 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.31 per cent higher at 81,350.68 levels.  ALSO READ: MTAR Technologies rises 5% on bagging orders worth ₹386-crore; Details 

Why did HAL share price rise today? 

 
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) shares gained after the company, along with Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), signed a technology transfer agreement for the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) in Bengaluru.
 
The SSLV is a three-stage rocket capable of launching satellites under 500 kg into Low Earth Orbit (LEO). Under the deal, HAL will absorb the technology over the next two years, followed by a 10-year production phase. 
 
Besides, the agreement gives HAL a non-exclusive, non-transferable licence covering design, manufacturing, quality control, integration, launch operations and post-flight analysis, along with training and support.
 
D K Sunil, CMD, HAL, said, "HAL will work closely with IN-SPACe, ISRO, and NSIL to absorb, indigenise, and commercialise the SSLV technology, ensuring the highest standards of quality and reliability in small satellite launch services. HAL recognises the strategic importance of SSL V in meeting the growing demand for launching small satellites for applications in communication, earth observation, navigation, and more. HAL's efforts will not only ensure indigenous manufacturing of SSL V s but also create new opportunities for Indian MSMEs, start -ups, and the wider industrial ecosystem." 
 
Moreover, HAL will take charge of mass-producing SSLVs to cater to both domestic and global demand. 
 
Crucially, the pact allows HAL to build, own and operate the launch vehicle, advancing its long-term strategy of creating a dedicated space vertical. The move also marks a transition from being a component supplier to an end-to-end launch service provider, positioning HAL to tap into the rapidly growing small satellite market, the company said.
 
Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, established in 1940, and headquartered in Bangalore, is India's largest aerospace and defence company, as well as one of the oldest and largest globally. Its’ operations encompass the manufacturing of aircraft, helicopters, and their components, with notable products including the Dhruv advanced light helicopter, the Tejas light combat aircraft, and the Hindustan Ambassador car. 
 
HAL is also involved in the design and development of new products and upgrades, as well as the repair and overhaul of aircraft and helicopters. Additionally, HAL manufactures crucial satellite structures. 
 
Last checked, HAL’s market capitalisation stood at ₹3,03,757.61 crore, according to BSE.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 250 pts, Nifty near 24,950; IT, PSBs shares rally; Auto, Cons Dur drag

Shringar House of Mangalsutra IPO gets fully booked; GMP holds at 18%

Euro Pratik Sales sets IPO price band at ₹235-247; check key details here

Retail investors fuel Urban Company IPO on Day 1; fully booked, GMP up 35%

Dev Accelerator IPO sees strong demand on day 1; fully booked, GMP at 15%

Topics :ISROBuzzing stocksHindustan Aeronautics LtdHAL Hindustan AeronauticsBSE SensexNifty50BSE NSEIndian equitiesshare marketMARKETS TODAYMarkets Sensex Nifty

First Published: Sep 10 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story