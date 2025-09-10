Why did Hindustan Aeronautics shares rise 2% in trade today? Find out here

HAL share price: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) share price was buzzing in trade on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 2.12 per cent to an intraday high of ₹4,548 per share.

Why did HAL share price rise today?

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) shares gained after the company, along with Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre (IN-SPACe), NewSpace India Limited (NSIL) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), signed a technology transfer agreement for the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) in Bengaluru.

The SSLV is a three-stage rocket capable of launching satellites under 500 kg into Low Earth Orbit (LEO). Under the deal, HAL will absorb the technology over the next two years, followed by a 10-year production phase. Besides, the agreement gives HAL a non-exclusive, non-transferable licence covering design, manufacturing, quality control, integration, launch operations and post-flight analysis, along with training and support. D K Sunil, CMD, HAL, said, "HAL will work closely with IN-SPACe, ISRO, and NSIL to absorb, indigenise, and commercialise the SSLV technology, ensuring the highest standards of quality and reliability in small satellite launch services. HAL recognises the strategic importance of SSL V in meeting the growing demand for launching small satellites for applications in communication, earth observation, navigation, and more. HAL's efforts will not only ensure indigenous manufacturing of SSL V s but also create new opportunities for Indian MSMEs, start -ups, and the wider industrial ecosystem."

Moreover, HAL will take charge of mass-producing SSLVs to cater to both domestic and global demand. Crucially, the pact allows HAL to build, own and operate the launch vehicle, advancing its long-term strategy of creating a dedicated space vertical. The move also marks a transition from being a component supplier to an end-to-end launch service provider, positioning HAL to tap into the rapidly growing small satellite market, the company said. Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, established in 1940, and headquartered in Bangalore, is India's largest aerospace and defence company, as well as one of the oldest and largest globally. Its’ operations encompass the manufacturing of aircraft, helicopters, and their components, with notable products including the Dhruv advanced light helicopter, the Tejas light combat aircraft, and the Hindustan Ambassador car.