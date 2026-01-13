Why did Ola Electric share price rise 3% in overall subdued market? Details

Ola Electric share price today: Shares of Ola Electric Mobility (Ola Electric), India’s largest electric vehicle company, were in focus on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, with the stock rising up to 2.79 per cent, to hit an intraday high of ₹40.50 per share.

शक्ति is designed as a portable, on-demand energy solution for modern households, farms, and businesses. Developed entirely in-house, it reflects Ola Electric’s focus on innovation, localisation, and technological leadership, backed by years of investment in R&D, advanced manufacturing, and resilient supply chains.

The system delivers automotive-grade safety, high efficiency, and zero running or maintenance costs. Unlike conventional lead-acid inverters or diesel generators, शक्ति features instant 0 ms changeover, operates across 200V–240V protecting appliances from voltage fluctuations, and is spill-proof with IP67-rated batteries tested for dust, water, and monsoon conditions.

Ola Electric spokesperson said, “The roll-out of शक्ति from our Gigafactory is a defining moment in our mission to build the future of energy in India. With Ola शक्ति, we have reimagined how India will store and consume energy. Powered by our indigenous 4680 Bharat Cell, Ola शक्ति makes reliable, affordable, and intelligent energy storage accessible to every Indian home, farm, and business. This is not just a new product, it’s a foundational building block for India’s energy independence and a future powered by clean, decentralised, and on-demand energy.”