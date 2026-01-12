Ola Electric rolls out first 'Shakti' from its state-of-the-art gigafactory in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu

Ola Electric today announced the roll out of its first Shakti from its state-of the-art Gigafactory, in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu, marking a major milestone towards scaling-up 4680 Bharat Cell platform. Shakti marks the company's entry into the country's residential BESS market and takes the company beyond the automotive domain. It represents a fundamental shift in how Indians will access, control, and consume energy, as a portable, on-demand resource designed for modern Indian households, farms, and businesses.

Shakti, developed and manufactured at Ola Electric's Gigafactory, represents the company's continued focus on innovation, localisation, and technological leadership. The milestone reflects years of sustained investments in R&D, advanced manufacturing processes, and supply-chain resilience.

Ola Shakti delivers automotive-grade safety, high-efficiency, and zero running and maintenance costs. Unlike conventional lead-acid inverters or diesel generators, Shakti features instant 0 ms changeover time, operates across a wide input voltage range of 200V-240V protecting appliances from voltage fluctuations, and is spill-proof with IP67-rated batteries tested for dust, water, and monsoon conditions.

Ola Shakti is available in four configurations: 1kW/1.5kWh, 1kW/3kWh, 3kW/5.2kWh, and 6kW/9.1kWh. The system can power air conditioners, refrigerators, induction cookers, farm pumps, and communication equipment, with charging times as fast as 2 hours and backup capacity of up to 1.5 hours on full load.

The product is available for reservations on the Ola Electric website at Rs 999.

