Don't miss out on these two stocks today; check ratings, targets inside

Stock recommendations:

Apollo Hospitals – Buy

CMP – ₹7267

FV – ₹9150

Resistance – ₹7500/₹7700

Support – ₹7200/₹7000

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited is India’s largest integrated healthcare platform, spanning hospitals, diagnostics and primary care (AHLL), and an omni-channel pharmacy and digital health business under Apollo HealthCo. The core hospitals business remains the key earnings driver, supported by a strong brand, presence across metros and tier-1 cities, and a diversified specialty mix. Beyond hospitals, the offline pharmacy network provides steady cash flows, while AHLL plays a strategic role in last-mile care and acts as a funnel for higher-acuity hospital services. Apollo 24/7 complements this ecosystem by enabling digital consultations, pharmacy, diagnostics and insurance offerings, although profitability here is still a work in progress.

From a business quality perspective, Apollo stands out for its balanced growth strategy. Capacity expansion is meaningful but measured, with new beds being added in a staggered manner across key markets such as Pune and Delhi. This limits execution risk while allowing the company to steadily improve occupancies and case mix at existing hospitals. Importantly, growth is not purely volume-led. Pricing discipline, richer specialty mix and operational levers such as lower length of stay continue to support improvement in per-patient metrics. The hospital segment therefore benefits from both revenue growth and operating leverage over the medium term.

HealthCo adds another layer of stability. The offline pharmacy distribution business continues to see consistent growth, driven by store additions, better private-label mix and tighter cost controls. While Apollo 24/7 remains loss-making, the focus has clearly shifted from aggressive expansion to improving unit economics, monetisation and integration with the broader Apollo ecosystem. AHLL, meanwhile, is seeing good traction in diagnostics and primary care, benefiting from rising preventive healthcare demand and limited organised competition in several sub-segments.

Looking ahead to the Q3 results season, the operating outlook remains steady. New bed commercialisation at Pune and the Delhi cancer hospital should aid hospital revenues, with growth led by improvement in average revenue per patient rather than sharp volume spikes. HealthCo is expected to continue its momentum, driven by offline pharmacy distribution, while digital GMV is likely to remain sequentially stable as the company prioritises profitability over growth. AHLL should sustain its growth trajectory, supported by diagnostics expansion.

ALSO READ | Motilal Oswal sector of the week: NBFC; AB Capital, Chola Finance top picks Overall, Apollo’s investment case rests on high-quality hospital assets, a capital-efficient expansion plan and improving returns across the healthcare value chain. While valuations reflect these strengths, the company’s ability to compound earnings through disciplined execution, strong cash generation and gradual margin expansion keeps the long-term story intact. We value Apollo Hospitals at a premium to peers given its scale, integrated model and visibility on earnings compounding, and maintain a target price of ₹9,150, implying continued upside driven by steady hospital growth and improving contribution from non-hospital segments.

Billionbrains Garage Ventures (Groww) – Buy

CMP – ₹163