Why did TBO Tek shares rally 11% in two trading sessions? Find out here

TBO Tek share price: TBO Tek shares extended their gains on Monday, September 8, 2025, rising as much as 9.4 per cent to an intraday high of ₹1,687.40 per share. Over the past two trading sessions, the stock has surged nearly 11 per cent.

Around 11:00 AM, TBO Tek was trading 8.6 per cent higher at ₹1,675, compared with the BSE Sensex, which was up 0.15 per cent at 80,835.54.

On the volume front, 0.71 lakh shares worth ₹11.79 crore changed hands on the BSE, while 12.96 lakh shares worth ₹214.6 crore were traded on the NSE by 11:00 AM.

The deal The rally also comes on the back of TBO Tek’s announcement last week that it will acquire US-based luxury travel company Classic Vacations from Phoenix-based investment firm The Najafi Companies for up to $125 million. Classic Vacations, a premier B2B2C travel company, reported revenue of $111 million and an operating Ebitda of $11.2 million in FY24. “We’re thrilled to bring Classic Vacations into the TBO family – the company’s longstanding delivery of outstanding services has earned the trust of its more than 10,000 travel advisors in the US, and their end customers, making them a seamless fit for our vision moving forward in the fast-evolving travel and tourism industry. Classic Vacations is led by a strong team of experts and will continue as an independent brand while leveraging TBO’s technology and distribution capabilities to grow their business,” said Gaurav Bhatnagar, co-founder and joint managing director of TBO Tek.

The acquisition will combine TBO Tek’s technology platform and global inventory with Classic Vacations’ network of high-value travel advisors and suppliers. The deal strategically positions TBO Tek to expand into the premium outbound travel market while benefiting from Classic Vacations’ nearly five decades of brand recognition. ALSO READ: Maruti vs M&M vs TaMo vs Hyundai; which auto stock is worth your portfolio? “We’re excited for this next phase in our company’s journey – TBO’s tech-centric solutions are geared fully toward our travel advisor community,” said Melissa Krueger, CEO of Classic Vacations. “TBO connects us to its first-class technology platform unlike what the wholesale market has ever had access to – allowing us to bring even more resources, tools and insider connections to our valued travel advisors.”