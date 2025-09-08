Shares of automobile companies, 4-wheeler makers were in focus on Monday after car makers such as Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Hyundai Motor India said they would fully transfer of the benefits of the GST rejig to buyers. Hyundai Motor cut prices in the range of ₹60,000 - ₹2,40,000, after the Goods & Services Tax (GST) Council lowered tax on small cars to 18 per cent from an earlier 29 - 31 per cent levy. On the bourses today, Tata Motors (TaMo) gained more than 2 per cent, and M&M was up 1 per cent, while Maruti and Hyundai traded on a flat note. READ MORE Thus far in the financial year 2025-26, auto stocks have zoomed up to 49 per cent with Hyundai Motor leading the rally in 4-wheeler stocks. Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra & Mahindra have surged around 33 per cent each, while Tata Motors was up 4 per cent. Given the sharp rally at these counters, auto stocks are favourably placed on the charts on the basis of price-to-moving averages action. However, the sharp gains have also placed them in overbought territory as per the Relative Strength Index (RSI) parameter. Charts show that the 14-RSI for most of the auto stocks is hovering above 70 levels - which is considered as overbought. In general, stocks trading in an overbought zone tend to cool-down by way of a price correction or consolidation. Hence, this particular indicator is flagging a caution sign of high-flying auto stocks at present. Given this background, which auto stock suits your portfolio the most at present levels; here are the key levels to watch out for as per the technical charts.
Auto stocks outlook on price cut buzz
Maruti Suzuki IndiaCurrent Price: ₹14,900 Likely Target: ₹16,500 Upside Potential: 10.7% Support: ₹14,800; ₹14,200 Resistance: ₹15,240; ₹15,950 Maruti Suzuki India stock has been consolidating in recent days, despite the sharp burst towards ₹15,240 levels post GST rejigs. The long-term charts hint at a favourable bias for Maruti with key support likely around ₹14,800 and ₹14,200 levels.
On the upside, the stock can potentially extend the rally towards ₹16,500 levels, hints the yearly Fibonacci chart. The stock may face interim resistance around its recent high at ₹15,240 and ₹15,950 levels. ALSO READ | 5 stocks to watch out for as govt plans GST reforms
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M)Current Price: ₹3,632 Likely Target: ₹4,000 Upside Potential: 10.1% Support: ₹3,580; ₹3,535; ₹3,460 Resistance: ₹3,640; ₹3,825 M&M stock is seen trading above the higher-end of the daily Bollinger Bands for the third straight trading session. The near-term bias at the counter is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock quotes above ₹3,580; below which support for the stock exists at ₹3,535 and ₹3,460 levels.
On the upside, the stock can march towards ₹4,000-mark; with interim resistance likely around ₹3,640 and ₹3,825 levels, hints the long-term chart.
Hyundai Motor IndiaCurrent Price: ₹2,540 Likely Target: ₹2,800 Upside Potential: 10.2% Support: ₹2,460; ₹2,420; ₹2,300 Resistance: ₹2,585; ₹2,660; ₹2,725 Hyundai Motor stock has witnessed a steady climb post the breakout above its 100-Day Moving Average (100-DMA) in May 2025. That apart, the stock has been holding above the trend line support since March 2025.
Also Read
Tata MotorsCurrent Price: ₹709 Likely Target: ₹820 Upside Potential: 15.7% Support: ₹702; ₹679; ₹660 Resistance: ₹740; ₹785 Tata Motors stock is seen testing the 200-DMA hurdle, which now stands at ₹702 after a gap of 11 months. The stock last traded above this key long-term average on September 30, 2024. The stock needs to sustain above the 200-DMA, for further gains to emerge. On the upside, the stock can extend the rally towards the 100-Week Moving Average (100-WMA), which stands at ₹820.
In case of a dip, the stock is likely to seek support around the 20-DMA at ₹679, and the trend line support at ₹660. The stock may face interim resistance around ₹740 and ₹785 levels.