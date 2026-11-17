Hindustan Zinc share price: Shares of mining and metals company Hindustan Zinc, part of the Vedanta group, declined nearly 2 per cent on Tuesday even as it unveiled a ₹80,000 crore expansion plan.

Hindustan Zinc's shares declined to a low of ₹540.15 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in early trade, down 1.8 per cent from the last closing price of ₹550.20.

Around 9.30 am, they were trading 0.84 per cent lower at ₹545.60, while the Nifty 50 index was up 0.13 per cent at 25,320.

ALSO READ: Hindustan Zinc to invest ₹80,000 cr to raise capacity to 2 million tonnes Hindustan Zinc's Board, at its meeting held yesterday, approved the 2.0 Growth Program, aimed at increasing the company’s metal production capacity from the existing 1.1 MTPA to 2 MTPA, with an envisaged capital expenditure of approximately ₹80,000 crore over the next 3–5 years.

Under the program, the company will scale its annual zinc capacity from 0.93 MTPA to 1.61 MTPA, which includes a new 500 KTPA zinc smelter alongside an upgraded 265 KTPA integrated zinc smelter at Debari, Rajasthan, scheduled for commissioning by Q2 FY29. Simultaneously, the lead production capacity will double from 0.2 MTPA to 0.4 MTPA via a new 200 KTPA smelter, and the annual silver refining capacity will increase from 800 TPA to 1,500 TPA through a new 700 TPA refinery. With the HZL 2.0 growth program, the company aims to increase its production capacity and strengthen its position in the global zinc industry, while its funding structure will be based on cash position, operating cash generation, and borrowing plans.

ALSO READ: Nifty IT rebounds 21% in over 4 months: Dead-cat bounce or trend reversal? Domestic brokerage Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) said that the announced expansion plans are aligned with its "long-term objective of doubling existing capacity and enhancing long-term earnings visibility," although the current valuations have priced in all the positives. This likely explains the Street's muted reaction to the expansion plans. "The near-term earnings growth is capped due to limited capacity headroom, while the LME/silver price volatility could remain a potential risk or reward for the earnings visibility," said MOFSL in a note earlier today as it retained its 'Neutral' rating with a target price of ₹600.