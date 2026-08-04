Why Sensex jumped 504-pts, while Nifty plunged 184-pts Tuesday morning?

The analyst adds that select Nifty options prices saw a 40-50 per cent spike in Monday's trade. Tuesday's price action during the CAS session will be important due to the weekly Nifty expiry.Meanwhile from a technical perspective, Rajesh Palviya, Head of Research, Axis Direct feels the market structure continues to remain positive as long as the Nifty holds above the 24,500 support zone. "Immediate resistance is placed near 24,900 levels, and a decisive close above this level could pave the way towards 25,150," he said.Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.