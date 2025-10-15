Home / Markets / News / Yes Bank, HCC among 5 stocks under ₹50 worth your portfolio this Diwali

Yes Bank, The South Indian Bank, Hindustan Construction, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar and Take Solutions, which currently trade below ₹50-mark, can potentially zoom up to 42%, suggest technical charts.

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 1:28 PM IST
According to NSE data, as of October 14, there are roughly 400 stocks trading below ₹50, but above ₹10 levels. Among these 60-odd shares record an average trading volume of around 1 million shares on a daily basis, suggests data.  As such, here are 5 stocks which are currently trading below ₹50-mark, and can potentially rally up to 42 per cent in the Samvat year 2082.  These 5 stocks are - Yes Bank, The South Indian Bank, Hindustan Construction (HCC), Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar and Take Solutions. Here's a detailed technical analysis on each of these 5 stocks. 

Yes Bank

Current Price: ₹23.25  Likely Target: ₹33  Upside Potential: 41.9%  Support: ₹22.23; ₹21.55; ₹20.35  Resistance: ₹25.50; ₹27.50; ₹28.50  Yes Bank seems to be favourably placed on the daily chart as per the price-to-moving averages action, with the shorter-term moving averages quoting above the longer-term averages. As such, the medium-term bias at the counter is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock holds above ₹20.35 levels, with interim support visible at ₹22.23 and ₹21.55. 
 
  On the upside, the stock needs to break and register a monthly close above ₹25.50 levels, for a larger rally to emerge. Post which, the stock can potentially soar to ₹33 levels, with interim resistance anticipated around ₹27.50 and ₹28.50 levels. 

The South Indian Bank

Current Price: ₹32.35  Likely Target: ₹45  Upside Potential: 39.1%  Support: ₹30.70; ₹29.80; ₹27  Resistance: ₹35; ₹38.80; ₹42.60  The South Indian Bank stock is likely to trade with a favourable bias as long as the stock holds above ₹27 levels, with interim support seen at ₹30.70 and ₹29.80 levels. On the upside, the stock needs to trade consistently above ₹35 levels, for a likely rally to emerge towards ₹45. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be expected around ₹38.80 and ₹42.60 levels. 
 
 

Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar

Current Price: ₹21.30  Likely Target: ₹31  Upside Potential: 45.5%  Support: ₹20; ₹18; ₹16  Resistance: ₹25.15; ₹28  In the early part of 2025, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar had formed a support base around ₹18 levels, and then rallied to a high of ₹29.60. The stock once again is seen trading close to this support zone; below which support for the stock exists around ₹16. Near support for the stock stands at ₹20. 
 
  Key momentum oscillators on the long-term chart are in a fairly oversold zone; hence the stock may attempt a pullback as it nears the above-mentioned support zone. On the upside, the stock may bounce back to ₹28 - ₹31-odd levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹25.15. 

Take Solutions

Current Price: ₹18.65  Likely Target: ₹26  Upside Potential: 39.4%  Support: ₹16; ₹13.50  Resistance: ₹20.67; ₹22  Take Solutions has surged nearly 79 per cent in the last three weeks. The stock now seems on course to test its 100-Week Moving Average, which stands at ₹20.67, for the first time in nearly seven years. The stock last registered a close above its 100-WMA on January 18, 2019. 
 
  The monthly chart suggests that the stock can potentially zoom to ₹26 levels, with interim resistance likely around ₹22 levels. Bias at the counter is likely to remain upbeat as long as it trades above ₹16; below which a re-test of ₹13.50 seems possible. 

Hindustan Construction Company (HCC)

Current Price: ₹27.80  Likely Target: ₹38  Upside Potential: 36.7%  Support: ₹25.32; ₹24.20  Resistance: ₹28.80; ₹31; ₹34  HCC has been consistently testing the long-term support 200-Month Moving Average (200-MMA) support, which stands at ₹24.20 for most part of the calendar year 2025. The monthly chart shows that the 50-MMA has now crossed the 200-MMA and stands at ₹25.32 levels. 
 
  The broader trend for the stock is likely to remain cautiously optimistic as long as these long-term supports are respected. On the upside, the stock needs to conquer the 200-DMA hurdle at ₹28.80 levels to gain strength. Following which, the stock can potentially surge to ₹38 levels, with interim resistance anticipated around ₹31 and ₹34 levels.   

Topics :Market technicalsStocks to buyStock RecommendationsTrading callsStock ideasYES BankMarket OutlookHCC stockSouth Indian Bank sharesBajaj Hindusthan Sugarstocks technical analysistechnical chartsTrading strategies

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

