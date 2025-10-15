Yes Bank, HCC among 5 stocks under ₹50 worth your portfolio this Diwali

Yes BankCurrent Price: ₹23.25 Likely Target: ₹33 Upside Potential: 41.9% Support: ₹22.23; ₹21.55; ₹20.35 Resistance: ₹25.50; ₹27.50; ₹28.50 Yes Bank seems to be favourably placed on the daily chart as per the price-to-moving averages action, with the shorter-term moving averages quoting above the longer-term averages. As such, the medium-term bias at the counter is likely to remain upbeat as long as the stock holds above ₹20.35 levels, with interim support visible at ₹22.23 and ₹21.55.
The South Indian BankCurrent Price: ₹32.35 Likely Target: ₹45 Upside Potential: 39.1% Support: ₹30.70; ₹29.80; ₹27 Resistance: ₹35; ₹38.80; ₹42.60 The South Indian Bank stock is likely to trade with a favourable bias as long as the stock holds above ₹27 levels, with interim support seen at ₹30.70 and ₹29.80 levels. On the upside, the stock needs to trade consistently above ₹35 levels, for a likely rally to emerge towards ₹45. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be expected around ₹38.80 and ₹42.60 levels.
Bajaj Hindusthan SugarCurrent Price: ₹21.30 Likely Target: ₹31 Upside Potential: 45.5% Support: ₹20; ₹18; ₹16 Resistance: ₹25.15; ₹28 In the early part of 2025, Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar had formed a support base around ₹18 levels, and then rallied to a high of ₹29.60. The stock once again is seen trading close to this support zone; below which support for the stock exists around ₹16. Near support for the stock stands at ₹20.
Take SolutionsCurrent Price: ₹18.65 Likely Target: ₹26 Upside Potential: 39.4% Support: ₹16; ₹13.50 Resistance: ₹20.67; ₹22 Take Solutions has surged nearly 79 per cent in the last three weeks. The stock now seems on course to test its 100-Week Moving Average, which stands at ₹20.67, for the first time in nearly seven years. The stock last registered a close above its 100-WMA on January 18, 2019.
Hindustan Construction Company (HCC)Current Price: ₹27.80 Likely Target: ₹38 Upside Potential: 36.7% Support: ₹25.32; ₹24.20 Resistance: ₹28.80; ₹31; ₹34 HCC has been consistently testing the long-term support 200-Month Moving Average (200-MMA) support, which stands at ₹24.20 for most part of the calendar year 2025. The monthly chart shows that the 50-MMA has now crossed the 200-MMA and stands at ₹25.32 levels.
