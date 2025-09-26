Home / Markets / News / Zerodha launches Nifty 50 ETF, Nifty 50 Index Fund: Check key details here

Zerodha launches Nifty 50 ETF, Nifty 50 Index Fund: Check key details here

Zerodha Fund House has launched the Zerodha Nifty 50 ETF and Zerodha Nifty 50 Index Fund, open-ended schemes tracking the Nifty 50 Index-TRI

Mutual Fund
Zerodha Nifty 50 ETF, Zerodha Nifty 50 Index Fund Launch
SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 2:26 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Zerodha Nifty 50 ETF, Zerodha Nifty 50 Index Fund: Zerodha Fund House has launched the Zerodha Nifty 50 ETF and Zerodha Nifty 50 Index Fund, open-ended schemes tracking the Nifty 50 Index-TRI. The Index Fund’s units allotment will happen on October 14, 2025, and it will reopen for ongoing subscription on October 17, 2025. The ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) will be listed on exchanges on 20th October 2025.
 
The investment objective of both schemes is to passively invest in equity and equity-related securities replicating the composition of the Nifty 50 Index, subject to tracking errors. However, there is no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved. 
 
Vishal Jain, chief executive officer at Zerodha Fund House, said the Nifty 50 is more than just an index; it acts as a barometer for the Indian economy. As the most tracked & traded benchmark in our market, it represents the pulse of the nation's growth. 
 
"With this fund, we are offering investors a straightforward opportunity to align their portfolio with something which can be considered the heartbeat of India's economic story. It is a simple, low-cost way to own a piece of the 50 largest companies that are driving India forward,” he said.
 
Kedarnath Mirajkar is the designated fund manager for both the schemes. 
 
According to the scheme information document (SID), the minimum amount required for investment in Zerodha Nifty 50 ETF is ₹1,000 and in multiples thereof, during the NFO.
 
The minimum amount required for investment in Zerodha Nifty 50 Index Fund, during the NFO, is ₹100 and in multiples thereafter. 
 
However, no exit load will be charged on redemptions or switches made from both schemes.  

Who should invest in these funds?

According to the AMC, the funds are designed for investors who understand that returns can vary day to day. The scheme comes with higher volatility due to equity market fluctuations and is suitable for investors with a long-term horizon, who are able to withstand short-term fluctuations and stay committed during market ups and downs.
 
According to the risk-o-meter, the funds invested in both schemes will be at very high risk. As per the SID, investors should consult their financial advisors if in doubt whether the product is suitable for them.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE: Panic on D-St! Sensex drops 750 pts; Nifty worst week in 7-months; SMIDs bleed

Carysil stock price dips 10% on Trump's 50% tariff; gives clarification

Epack Durable: YES Securities sees 50% upside in this 'undervalued' stock

Motilal Oswal bullish on Grasim as mgt sets eye on market domination

InCred Equities sees 41% upside in Piramal Pharma; initiates 'Buy'

Topics :zerodhaNifty50Index FundsETFsexchange traded fundsMutual Fundspassive funds

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story