Zerodha launches Nifty 50 ETF, Nifty 50 Index Fund: Check key details here

Zerodha Nifty 50 ETF, Zerodha Nifty 50 Index Fund: Zerodha Fund House has launched the Zerodha Nifty 50 ETF and Zerodha Nifty 50 Index Fund, open-ended schemes tracking the Nifty 50 Index-TRI. The Index Fund’s units allotment will happen on October 14, 2025, and it will reopen for ongoing subscription on October 17, 2025. The ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) will be listed on exchanges on 20th October 2025.

The investment objective of both schemes is to passively invest in equity and equity-related securities replicating the composition of the Nifty 50 Index, subject to tracking errors. However, there is no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved.

Vishal Jain, chief executive officer at Zerodha Fund House, said the Nifty 50 is more than just an index; it acts as a barometer for the Indian economy. As the most tracked & traded benchmark in our market, it represents the pulse of the nation's growth. "With this fund, we are offering investors a straightforward opportunity to align their portfolio with something which can be considered the heartbeat of India's economic story. It is a simple, low-cost way to own a piece of the 50 largest companies that are driving India forward,” he said. Kedarnath Mirajkar is the designated fund manager for both the schemes.

According to the scheme information document (SID), the minimum amount required for investment in Zerodha Nifty 50 ETF is ₹1,000 and in multiples thereof, during the NFO. The minimum amount required for investment in Zerodha Nifty 50 Index Fund, during the NFO, is ₹100 and in multiples thereafter. ALSO READ: DSP Mutual Fund launches India's first Flexi Cap ETF: Who should invest? However, no exit load will be charged on redemptions or switches made from both schemes. Who should invest in these funds? According to the AMC, the funds are designed for investors who understand that returns can vary day to day. The scheme comes with higher volatility due to equity market fluctuations and is suitable for investors with a long-term horizon, who are able to withstand short-term fluctuations and stay committed during market ups and downs.