Friday, September 26, 2025 | 12:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / DSP Mutual Fund launches India's first Flexi Cap ETF: Who should invest?

DSP Mutual Fund launches India's first Flexi Cap ETF: Who should invest?

The Nifty 500 FlexiCap Quality 30 TRI allocates across different market capitalisations based on momentum, while focusing on companies meeting certain quality criteria

DSP Nifty 500 FlexiCap Quality 30 ETF

DSP Nifty 500 FlexiCap Quality 30 ETF

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

DSP Nifty 500 FlexiCap Quality 30 ETF: DSP Mutual Fund has launched the DSP Nifty 500 FlexiCap Quality 30 ETF, India’s first Flexi Cap Exchange Traded Fund (ETF). It is an open-ended scheme tracking the Nifty500 FlexiCap Quality 30 Index. The new fund offer (NFO) opened for subscription on Thursday, September 26, 2025 and will close on Monday, October 6, 2025. 
 
According to the scheme information document (SID), the investment objective of the scheme is to generate returns that are commensurate with the performance of the Nifty500 FlexiCap Quality 30 Index, subject to tracking errors. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved. The fund aims to provide investors with exposure across large, mid, and small-cap companies through a single product. 
 
 
The Nifty 500 FlexiCap Quality 30 TRI allocates across different market capitalisations based on momentum, while focusing on companies meeting certain quality criteria. After the NFO, only Market Makers and Large Investors (with transactions over ₹25 crores) can buy or redeem units directly from the Mutual Fund in creation unit sizes.
 
The minimum application amount is ₹5,000 and in multiples of ₹1 thereafter. The fund will allocate 95-100 per cent in equity and equity-related securities of companies constituting the Nifty500 FlexiCap Quality 30 Index.   ALSO READ | SBI MF's Magnum SIF to debut Oct 1 with hybrid long-short scheme 
Anil Ghelani, CFA, head of passive investments and products at DSP Mutual Fund, said flexibility and quality are two powerful ideas for long-term investing. 

Also Read

mutual fund, mf investor

As market competition grows, mutual funds cut costs to woo investorspremium

SS

Listed firms' investments in mutual funds touch record ₹3.8 trillion

stock market, trading, stocks

Domestic MFs flock to Eternal, trim bets on Maruti, D-Mart, NTPC

Sebi

Reits rally as Sebi reclassifies them as equity for mutual fund flowspremium

ICICI Prudential AMC

ICICI Prudential MF buys nearly 3% stake in Laxmi Dental for ₹49 cr

 
"With this ETF, we are offering investors a product that automatically adapts to market phases without the need for constant monitoring or switching. At the same time, by focusing only on quality businesses, the ETF aims to give investors confidence that their money is invested in companies built to last,” he said.
 
Anil Ghelani, CFA, and Diipesh Shah are the designated fund managers for the scheme. 
 
As per the riskometer, the principal invested in the scheme will be at very high risk.

DSP Nifty 500 FlexiCap Quality 30 ETF: Who should invest?

According to SID, the fund is suitable for investors seeking long-term capital growth and investment in equity and equity-related securities covered by the Nifty500 Flexicap Quality 30 Index.
 
Gurjeet Kalra, business head for passive funds at DSP MF, said with the DSP Nifty 500 FlexiCap Quality 30 ETF, investors finally have a simple, transparent and low-cost way to gain exposure across large, mid, and small caps in a single fund. "It may provide an all-weather solution for long-term wealth creation," he said.
 
However, investors should consult their financial advisors if in doubt about whether the scheme is suitable for them. 

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 370 pts; Nifty IT, metal, pharma, SMIDs slip over 1%; Vi down 7%

Zydus Lifesciences, pharma

Nifty Pharma down 2.5% as Trump slaps 100% import tariffs; impact decoded

Tejas Mark-1A, Tejas jets

Analysts see strong boost to HAL's orderbook after MoD orders 97 Tejas jets

Hyundai

InCred Equities retains 'Reduce' on Hyundai, lifts target; GST gain limited

Jaguar land rover/JLR

Tata Motors shares rise 2% as JLR restarts operations after cyberattack

Topics : Mutual Funds flexi-cap funds exchange traded funds ETFs Equity funds Markets passive funds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 12:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon