Shares of Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. rose nearly 2 per cent on Wednesday after it received final approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Verapamil Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets. It also entered into an exclusive licensing and commercialisation agreement with RK Pharma.

The pharma major's stock rose as much as 1.65 per cent during the day to ₹943.7 per share, the biggest intraday rise since November 12 this year. The Zydus Lifesciences stock pared gains to trade 1.5 per cent higher at ₹942.4 apiece, compared to a 1.16 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 1:23 PM.

Shares of the company rose for the third straight session on Wednesday. The counter has fallen 3 per cent so far this year, compared to a 10.7 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Zydus Lifesciences has a total market capitalisation of ₹94,631.28 crore. Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA approval for Verapamil ER tablets Zydus Lifesciences has received final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Verapamil Hydrochloride extended-release tablets in 120 mg, 180 mg and 240 mg strengths. The approved product is the generic version of Calan SR extended-release tablets, the company said in a statement.

Verapamil ER tablets are prescribed to lower high blood pressure, helping reduce the risk of serious cardiovascular events such as strokes and heart attacks. Zydus signs exclusive licensing deal with RK Pharma The company has entered into an exclusive licensing and commercialisation agreement with US-based RK Pharma Inc. for a novel sterile injectable oncology supportive-care product intended for the US market. Under the partnership, RK Pharma will manufacture and supply the finished product, while Zydus will handle the New Drug Application (NDA) submission and commercial launch in the United States.