Beaten-down stocks Part 9: REC at current levels may reward patience

Public-sector power project financier REC has emerged as a key focus in the present market scenario. Its stock has fallen 32.2 per cent over the past year. Yet it offers a mix of relatively low valuations, consistent earnings in recent quarters, and a return on net worth of 21.5 per cent. This combination provides investors with downside protection in a weak market while also leaving room for gains once sentiment improves.

India’s equity market as a whole has weakened after two consecutive years of strong double-digit growth. The benchmark BSE Sensex slipped 4.8 per cent in the 12 months to September 2025, its weakest annual showing in more than a decade. This compares with a 28.1 per cent rise in the year to September 2024 and a 14.6 per cent increase in the preceding year. Consequently, the index has now posted negative returns in three of the past six years ended September.