Beaten-down stocks Part 9: REC at current levels may reward patience

- Sharp price correction: The stock is down 32.7 per cent over the past year, sharply underperforming benchmark indices as concerns over growth and earnings slowdown weigh on sentiment.
- Mixed Q1FY26 performance: Gross interest income rose 12.7 per cent year-on-year — its slowest pace in two years — but net profit jumped 29.1 per cent year-on-year, aided by lower provisioning for bad loans.
- Improving asset quality: Analysts at Elara Capital remain positive, citing a steady decline in bad loans and an uptick in new loan sanctions as key drivers of future growth.
- Attractive valuations: At a trailing P/E of 5.8x and P/BV of 1.3x, REC trades at among the lowest multiples in the non-bank lending space, offering value comfort.
