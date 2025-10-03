Beaten-down stocks Part 7: Bajaj Housing Finance dip may be investors' gain

Non-banking financial company Bajaj Housing Finance has taken centre stage in the current market environment. Its stock has fallen 27.1 per cent over the past year. Yet it offers a combination of relatively low valuations, steady earnings in recent quarters, and a return on net worth of 11.3 per cent. This mix provides investors with downside protection in a weak market along with the potential for gains once sentiment improves.

India’s equity market as a whole has faltered after two consecutive years of strong double-digit growth. The benchmark BSE Sensex declined 4.8 per cent in the 12 months to September 2025, its weakest annual performance in more than a decade. This compares with a 28.1 per cent surge in the year to September 2024 and a 14.6 per cent increase in the prior year. As a result, the index has now posted negative returns in three of the past six years ended September.