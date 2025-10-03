Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Beaten-down stocks Part 7: Bajaj Housing Finance dip may be investors' gain

The stock is down 28.6% since September last year, with its price to book value more than halving over the period after a stellar IPO and listing

Bajaj Housing Finance
Krishna Kant Ram Prasad Sahu
Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 5:24 PM IST
Non-banking financial company Bajaj Housing Finance has taken centre stage in the current market environment. Its stock has fallen 27.1 per cent over the past year. Yet it offers a combination of relatively low valuations, steady earnings in recent quarters, and a return on net worth of 11.3 per cent. This mix provides investors with downside protection in a weak market along with the potential for gains once sentiment improves.
 
India’s equity market as a whole has faltered after two consecutive years of strong double-digit growth. The benchmark BSE Sensex declined 4.8 per cent in the 12 months to September 2025, its weakest annual performance in more than a decade. This compares with a 28.1 per cent surge in the year to September 2024 and a 14.6 per cent increase in the prior year. As a result, the index has now posted negative returns in three of the past six years ended September.
 
The latest decline has, however, eased valuations from the record highs of 2024. Several blue-chip counters are now trading at more attractive levels, presenting opportunities for long-term investors. Still, caution remains essential as valuations in the broader market continue to stand above long-period averages, making careful stock selection critical. 
Why buy Bajaj Housing Finance?
 
  • Share price correction: The stock is down 28.6% since September last year, with its P/BV more than halving over the period after a stellar IPO and listing.
  • Valuation reset: Trailing P/E has eased to a more reasonable 40.5x from a steep 73.2x in September 2024, reflecting a sharp moderation in valuations.
  • Strong growth momentum: Gross interest income rose 18.7% Y-o-Y and net profit climbed 20.9% Y-o-Y in Q1FY26, making it one of the fastest-growing mortgage lenders.
  • Positive outlook, but richly valued: Motilal Oswal Securities projects 22% CAGR in assets and net profit over three years, but expects only gradual recovery in the stock price due to still-elevated valuations.
 

Topics :SensexBSE SensexBajaj Housing Finance LimitedInvestorsstock market tradingIndian stocks

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

Explore News

