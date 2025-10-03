Beaten-down stocks Part 7: Bajaj Housing Finance dip may be investors' gain

- Share price correction: The stock is down 28.6% since September last year, with its P/BV more than halving over the period after a stellar IPO and listing.
- Valuation reset: Trailing P/E has eased to a more reasonable 40.5x from a steep 73.2x in September 2024, reflecting a sharp moderation in valuations.
- Strong growth momentum: Gross interest income rose 18.7% Y-o-Y and net profit climbed 20.9% Y-o-Y in Q1FY26, making it one of the fastest-growing mortgage lenders.
- Positive outlook, but richly valued: Motilal Oswal Securities projects 22% CAGR in assets and net profit over three years, but expects only gradual recovery in the stock price due to still-elevated valuations.
