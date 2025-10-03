Beaten-down stocks Part 3: Why Thermax may be worth buying at current level

India’s equity market has slipped after two straight years of strong double-digit growth. The benchmark BSE Sensex dropped 4.8 per cent in the 12 months ended September 2025, marking its weakest annual performance in over a decade. This contrasts with a 28.1 per cent gain in the previous year and a 14.6 per cent rise in the year before that. With this, the Sensex has recorded negative returns in three of the past six years ended September.

The recent correction has, however, helped cool equity valuations from the record highs of 2024. Many blue-chip stocks are now trading at more reasonable levels, offering opportunities for long-term investors to enter. Even so, caution is warranted, as valuations across the broader market continue to hover above historical averages, making stock selection crucial.