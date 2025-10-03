Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Beaten-down stocks Part 3: Why Thermax may be worth buying at current level

Beaten-down stocks Part 3: Why Thermax may be worth buying at current level

The Thermax stock has dropped 37.9 per cent in the trailing 12 months to September, underperforming the BSE Sensex, which is down just 4.8 per cent

Thermax
Krishna KantRam Prasad Sahu Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 5:27 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India’s equity market has slipped after two straight years of strong double-digit growth. The benchmark BSE Sensex dropped 4.8 per cent in the 12 months ended September 2025, marking its weakest annual performance in over a decade. This contrasts with a 28.1 per cent gain in the previous year and a 14.6 per cent rise in the year before that. With this, the Sensex has recorded negative returns in three of the past six years ended September.
 
The recent correction has, however, helped cool equity valuations from the record highs of 2024. Many blue-chip stocks are now trading at more reasonable levels, offering opportunities for long-term investors to enter. Even so, caution is warranted, as valuations across the broader market continue to hover above historical averages, making stock selection crucial.
 
In this environment, the multinational engineering company Thermax has stood out. Its share price has slumped 37.9 per cent over the past year, but the stock combines relatively low valuations with earnings stability in recent quarters and a healthy return on net worth of 13.6 per cent. This balance provides investors with downside protection in the current market and the possibility of gains once sentiment improves. 
 
Why buy Thermax? 
  • Sharp correction: The Thermax stock has dropped 37.9 per cent in the trailing 12 months to September, underperforming the BSE Sensex, which is down just 4.8 per cent.
  • Earnings resilience: In Q1FY26, net sales fell 1.6 per cent year-on-year, but net profit grew 31.6 per cent year-on-year, highlighting margin strength despite muted topline growth.
  • Valuation reset: The stock’s valuation has eased from record levels. Its PE multiple has declined to 56.2x from 100.3x a year ago, and its P/BV ratio has fallen to 9.5x from 17.2x. Still, valuations remain relatively high versus the broader market.
  • Growth outlook: Analysts see gradual price recovery, supported by Thermax’s strong positioning in energy transition and decarbonisation. The management has guided for 10-11 per cent revenue CAGR over the next five years.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty extend losses to log longest losing streak in six months

Premium

Zydus Lifesciences growth aided by acquisitions, but execution risks loom

Premium

Options on a new clock: The day swap that could tilt the stock market

Stock market declines for 2nd month as US tariffs weigh on sentiment

Angel One, BSE shares lose nearly one-fifth value in six sessions

Topics :SensexBSE SensexThermaxstock market tradingIndian stocks

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 4:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story