Beaten-down stocks Part 4: How ACC presents a great buying opportunity

- Valuation reset: The Adani group-owned cement major has seen a sustained slide in both share price and equity valuation over the past 12 months. The stock is down 27.3 per cent in the TTM ended September 2025, with its trailing PE multiple falling 37 per cent and P/BV ratio dropping 36.3 per cent.
- Earnings snapshot: In Q1FY26, the company posted year-on-year growth in both revenue and profit, though sequential performance declined. Net sales rose 17.1 per cent Y-o-Y, but net profit was up only 4.4 per cent Y-o-Y as margins contracted and deferred tax outgo weighed on earnings.
- Relative positioning: Despite the recent correction, ACC’s stock still trades at a trailing PE of 14.7x and a P/BV of 1.9x — among the lowest valuations in the industry, giving it relative appeal compared to peers.
- Analyst view: Brokerage Elara Capital expects a gradual recovery in ACC’s share price, citing low valuation levels and a likely rebound in cement demand as key drivers going forward.
