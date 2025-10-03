Beaten-down stocks Part 4: How ACC presents a great buying opportunity

India’s equity market has stumbled after two consecutive years of strong double-digit growth. The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 4.8 per cent in the 12 months to September 2025, its weakest annual performance in more than a decade. This compares with a 28.1 per cent rise in the year to September 2024 and a 14.6 per cent increase in the preceding year. With this, the index has now posted negative returns in three of the past six years ended September.

The recent decline, however, has eased valuations from the record peaks of 2024. Several blue-chip counters are now available at more attractive levels, offering opportunities for long-term investors. Even so, caution remains necessary as valuations in the broader market continue to trade above long-period averages, making careful stock selection important.