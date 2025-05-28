Home / India News / FSSAI ask states, UTs to boost efforts against obesity, support PM's call

FSSAI ask states, UTs to boost efforts against obesity, support PM's call

A key highlight of the discussions was the recent directive from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to establish 'sugar boards' in schools

FSSAI
FSSAI reaffirmed its commitment to providing the necessary technical guidance and support to States and UTs for the successful execution of these initiatives (Photo: fssai.gov.in)
ANI
May 28 2025 | 1:51 PM IST
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Wednesday urged States and Union Territories to intensify efforts in response to the Prime Minister's clarion call for urgent action against obesity and a 10% reduction in oil consumption.

The appeal was made during the 47th Central Advisory Committee (CAC) meeting held on May 27 in New Delhi, where comprehensive measures to address this growing public health concern were deliberated.

States and UTs were strongly encouraged to scale up public awareness campaigns and implement concrete actions to realise the vision of an obesity-free and healthier nation.

A key highlight of the discussions was the recent directive from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to establish 'sugar boards' in schools.

The FSSAI emphasised the critical role of States in actively supporting and implementing this initiative to curb excessive sugar consumption among children and promote healthier dietary habits.

The Authority also stressed the importance of enhancing food safety surveillance, promoting the 'Eat Right India' movement, and ensuring the availability of nutritious and safe food options across all segments of society.

FSSAI reaffirmed its commitment to providing the necessary technical guidance and support to States and UTs for the successful execution of these initiatives.

The 47th CAC meeting saw participation from over 60 members, including Commissioners of Food Safety, senior officials from States and UTs, central ministry representatives, and stakeholders from the food industry, consumer groups, agriculture, laboratories, and research organisations.

Building on these discussions, a few days back, the FSSAI also urged all States and Union Territories to intensify inspections and conduct special enforcement drives to curb the illegal use of non-permitted fruit ripening agents, as well as the colouring and coating of fruits with synthetic colours or non-permitted wax, according to an official release.

Commissioners of Food Safety across all States and UTs, along with Regional Directors of FSSAI, have been directed to maintain strict vigilance over fruit markets and mandis to prevent the illegal use of ripening agents such as calcium carbide, commonly referred to as 'masala'.

As part of these enforcement efforts, go-downs and storage facilities suspected of using prohibited substances like calcium carbide for fruit ripening are to be inspected thoroughly.

These combined measures reflect FSSAI's commitment to safeguarding public health by ensuring food safety alongside promoting healthier dietary habits across the country.

May 28 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

