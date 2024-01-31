Increase spending to 2.5% of GDP to improve quality of healthcare: Experts

The health sector has indicated the amount the government must spend in the upcoming interim budget to improve the quality of healthcare.

Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director, Medanta Hospital said, "I think if the funding is given and our budget carries like what we have said, it is estimated that the minimum required for India healthcare is 2.5pc of the GDP, with the budget going towards more than 3.5 and ultimately five over the next five to seven years. This is what is required. I think that the government can take positive steps today about what is going to happen tomorrow. It will be a big help for the healthcare system of India to make India healthier."

Dr. Trehan also said that the schemes started by the Government of India, like Ayushman Bharat, are life saviours for people.

"One is the scheme the government has already introduced, like Ayushman Bharat and all the others. Hopefully, the schemes that we did contributed a lot to patient safety and public safety, because we knew very well that 50pc of India's population being under the poverty line was devoid of any services and Ayushman Bharat came to the rescue and credit must be given to the government for having done that. Now we can expand those schemes."

Meanwhile, Dr Sanjeev Singh, Medical Director at Amrita Hospital in Faridabad, said that it is unfortunate that the GDP spent on healthcare in India stands at 1.9pc.

"Unfortunately, in India up until now, as we speak, the GDP spent for healthcare allocated is only 1.9pc. There has to be the US level at 17pc. The UK is at 9.3pc. India should be at 2.5pc; that's the minimum and some of the contribution definitely would come from the private sector as well," said Dr Singh.

The budget presents an opportunity to drive through the health of our nation, he added.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim Union Budget on Thursday. The interim budget typically takes care of the fiscal needs of the intervening period until a government is formed after the Lok Sabha polls.