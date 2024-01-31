Home / Budget / News / Increase spending to 2.5% of GDP to improve quality of healthcare: Experts

Increase spending to 2.5% of GDP to improve quality of healthcare: Experts

Dr. Trehan also said that the schemes started by the Government of India, like Ayushman Bharat, are life saviours for people

ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 31 2024 | 10:01 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The health sector has indicated the amount the government must spend in the upcoming interim budget to improve the quality of healthcare.

Dr Naresh Trehan, Chairman and Managing Director, Medanta Hospital said, "I think if the funding is given and our budget carries like what we have said, it is estimated that the minimum required for India healthcare is 2.5pc of the GDP, with the budget going towards more than 3.5 and ultimately five over the next five to seven years. This is what is required. I think that the government can take positive steps today about what is going to happen tomorrow. It will be a big help for the healthcare system of India to make India healthier."

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Dr. Trehan also said that the schemes started by the Government of India, like Ayushman Bharat, are life saviours for people.

"One is the scheme the government has already introduced, like Ayushman Bharat and all the others. Hopefully, the schemes that we did contributed a lot to patient safety and public safety, because we knew very well that 50pc of India's population being under the poverty line was devoid of any services and Ayushman Bharat came to the rescue and credit must be given to the government for having done that. Now we can expand those schemes."

Meanwhile, Dr Sanjeev Singh, Medical Director at Amrita Hospital in Faridabad, said that it is unfortunate that the GDP spent on healthcare in India stands at 1.9pc.

"Unfortunately, in India up until now, as we speak, the GDP spent for healthcare allocated is only 1.9pc. There has to be the US level at 17pc. The UK is at 9.3pc. India should be at 2.5pc; that's the minimum and some of the contribution definitely would come from the private sector as well," said Dr Singh.

The budget presents an opportunity to drive through the health of our nation, he added.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the interim Union Budget on Thursday. The interim budget typically takes care of the fiscal needs of the intervening period until a government is formed after the Lok Sabha polls.

Also Read

Interim Budget: All you need to know about the budgets during election year

Parliament session from January 31, FM to present Interim Budget on Feb 1

Why and how Collins Dictionary chose 'AI' as the word of the year for 2023

Budget 2024: MSMEs expect special package from FM Sitharaman on Feb 1

Budget highlights: GST on health insurance must be reduced, says Niva Bupa

Budget 2024: Time, where to watch & what to expect from Sitharaman's speech

January GST collection rises 10.4% to Rs 1.72 trn, second-highest ever

PM Modi says FM will present budget with 'disha nirdeshak baatein'

Budget wishlist: Mercedes-Benz India expects long-term GST plan on EVs

Union Budget 2024: Know the difference between Interim Budget, Union Budget

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Health sectorGDPHealthcare in IndiaBudget session

First Published: Jan 31 2024 | 10:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story