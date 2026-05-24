A big push in economics: Special times call for special initiatives

The oil shock poses to India a threat similar to the problems of the 1970s. But the central problem lies in the sustained difficulties of private investment, which forms the core of Indian economic growth. The last time the domestic private sector achieved a one-year gain of net fixed assets above 20 per cent in nominal terms was 2009-10. The last time this metric crossed 10 per cent was 2019-20. The Indian private corporate sector is exhausted and risk-averse. How can economic policy navigate these frictions and generate a sustained private-investment cycle? It is safe to say that the growth process is stuck. Business as usual — conventional tinkering measures — will not help; we need to think on a bigger scale. Ten ideas matter in the required economic policy strategy.