Reinventing identity for a new age: Why legacy brands are getting tattoos

That world is gone. A 22-year-old in Indore doesn’t care that your brand existed in 1985. She discovers products on Instagram reels, compares them on Amazon in 30 seconds, and switches if the packaging looks dated and fuddy-duddy. Trust without relevance is just history. And history doesn’t scan UPI.

The tattoos show up differently. First, the Visual Detox. Logos are getting decluttered. Mahindra’s new “Twin Peaks” logo lost the oval and the gradients. Britannia flattened its curves and went minimal. Even SBI, the bluest of blue chips, rolled out yono with a lowercase, friendly typeface. The brief to every agency is the same: “Make us look like we could launch an app tomorrow.” Why? Because design is shorthand for mindset. A 3D, chrome-shadow logo screams “We still use fax machines.” A flat, bold mark says “We understand dark mode.” Gen Z won’t read your annual report. They’ll judge your app icon.