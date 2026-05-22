Reforms will deliver 10 times the savings from austerity measures

And, let’s not forget, WFH needs the H as much as the Wi-Fi. Homes in India are priced out of reach for most middle-class households as politicians and builders use regulatory hurdles to slow down land supplies in order to collect rents from scarcity. After Covid, rents also went through the roof. The underlying reasons for high home costs, whether for rental or purchase, are the massive restrictions and regulations governing land use and land availability. Politicians (and pliant bureaucrats) use their ability to control land supplies to extract hefty bribes for regulatory clearances — and this is the money that often finds use in purchasing votes and for private wealth accumulation. Consider why simple solutions like raising the floor-space index (FSI) can bring down land prices. A building with an FSI of four can build twice as many apartments as one with two, which means land costs can fall dramatically if politicians want it to happen. Even assuming that not all crowded areas can afford high FSI due to street congestion and infrastructure constraints, there is no reason why new suburbs with no limits to road infrastructure should not be significantly cheaper than they are now. But vested interests block any shift to a saner regulatory policy that increases the availability of cheaper land, and therefore affordable homes.