A 'balanced' chief minister: Kerala's new CM faces a tough balancing act

He is one of the very, very few Congress politicians who are faction-free. The Congress in Kerala is a paradox: In the unit, it is the factions that manage the equilibrium of power and prevent the party from disappearing altogether as it has done in many other states. From the famed A K Antony-K Karunakaran clash to the rise of Oommen Chandy, who co-opted the leadership traits (and supporters) from both groups, divisions in the Congress in the state are also the glue that holds the party together. After he lost his first election (Paravur Assembly constituency, 1996), Mr Satheesan declined blandishments by groups. Mr Antony, former chief minister and former defence minister, was fond of him. Mr Satheesan accepted good wishes but stayed autonomous. In that sense, politically, he is a self-made man, hence the hint of arrogance that tends to creep into his tone occasionally.