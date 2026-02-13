A new chapter in Manipur: CM faces law and order, infrastructure test

From New Delhi, we can only admire the problem. Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) elected Mr Singh as their leader in New Delhi (not Imphal) hours before President’s Rule, in force since February 2025, was to end. That a Meitei (the Hindu community is around 53 per cent of the state’s population) should become chief minister was not a surprise. However, a representative each of the Kuki-Zo and Naga tribes was also inducted in the government as deputy chief minister, signalling great optics and community reconciliation. The effect was somewhat ruined when one of them, Nemcha Kipgen, a prominent Kuki leader with ministerial experience, opted to be sworn in virtually from Manipur Bhavan in New Delhi, rather than travelling to Imphal, fearing for her safety. Two MLAs from the Kuki-Zo community —Churachandpur MLA L M Khaute and Ngursanglur Sanate, MLA from Tipaimukh — also supported the government virtually. No Kuki MLA from the 10 elected to the 60-member assembly has been to Imphal since May 2023 while the Meiteis draw a line at visiting hill areas. Kuki organisations have pledged publicly not to cooperate with their elected representatives and have issued warnings to them.