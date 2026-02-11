Trade agreements open doors, but India still isn't investment-ready

If there are qualms it is mostly a ubiquitous one about the “doing business” ecosystem in India. It is worth noting that even before the Trump tariff attacks, India’s merchandise exports had performed below par for at least the past decade and a half. India accounts for just 1.8 per cent of global merchandise trade, from less than one per cent at the start of the nineties. That was roughly the same as China at the time; today, the Middle Kingdom is the world’s largest goods trading nation. Low productivity and cost competitiveness and the sheer challenge of following multiple compliances and variable policymaking at federal and state levels have been cited as the usual suspects for India’s underwhelming performance in global markets.