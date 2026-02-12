A new and comprehensive measure of India's retail inflation takes shape

Another major issue concerned the treatment of food items distributed free of cost under the Public Distribution System (PDS). According to the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF’s) CPI manual, the index should reflect prices actually paid by consumers. Many experts agreed with this principle. Others, however, argued that since free food distribution affects the inflation experienced by a large population, it should not be fully excluded. After extensive consultations — including a discussion paper issued by the ministry — the expert group recommended adhering to the principle that CPI should be based solely on prices paid by consumers, while encouraging the development of a separate index that incorporates free supplies of goods and services.