The Sixteenth Finance Commission and the problem of uneven states

Many of the schemes are simple aggregations of more than 200 schemes that existed from the mid-1980s. In fact, the P V Narasimha Rao Committee was the first to report on the proliferation of schemes in 1988. These are mostly financed from cesses, thus eroding the divisible pool. Besides, is there any scheme in which the objective of achieving the minimum standard is specified? Even in the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan, there are 42 different interventions. The Action Agenda paper of the NITI Aayog released in 2017 stated that there are approximately 2,000 budget heads in the health sector alone. The initial allocation and the ultimate spending pattern of all the schemes are vastly different. Even in Mgnrega (now subsumed under GRAMG), Tamil Nadu, a state with a lower poverty ratio receives a much higher allocation than Bihar. If the grants to these “critical” services are not designed and implemented to achieve minimum standards, what economic objective are they expected to serve?